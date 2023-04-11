Why Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Apparently Split

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split after six years. Picture: Getty

After the heartbreaking news of Taylor Swift’s split from Joe Alwyn, people are speculating why they may have broken up.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split after six years according to a report which came out on Sunday, going their separate ways just a few weeks into her Eras Tour in the US.

Since the news emerged, rumours have swirled about the reasons that potentially led to their breakup which is said to have been ‘amicable’.

Their relationship apparently had ‘run its course’ but a report by People magazine claim their split was caused by ‘differences in their personalities’.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were together for six years. Picture: Getty

Why did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split?

Taylor and Joe apparently split after things changed in their relationship when they emerged from the pandemic, with her schedule becoming busy once again while he also took on more acting roles.

They broke up after six years and People’s source claims they’d ‘had rough patches before.’

Their insider said: “They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together.

"They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation," added their source.

"Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were together for six years. Picture: Getty

How long were Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn together?

Taylor and Joe were together for six years, first meeting at the Met Gala in 2016 before they started dating in October that same year.

The International pop star has an array of songs about Joe, with many on the ‘Reputation’ album which she released a year later in November 2017.

Have Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn confirmed their breakup?

Taylor and Joe haven’t confirmed their split, but the songstress is known for keeping tight-lipped on her private life, understandably so.

However, Joe wasn’t spotted at any of Taylor’s shows on The Eras Tour when it kicked off in March.

