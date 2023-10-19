Every Taylor Swift Film Including New Release ‘Unstoppable’

Capital list every Taylor Swift documentary ever. Picture: Getty/Amazon: Prime Video

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift's Era's Tour Movie has broken box office records, but where else can we catch our 'Cruel Summer' singer on screens?

Taylor Swift has always been the 'It girl' but this cosy season she is dominating the scene. After the premiere of her Era's Tour Movie, which came out last Friday, people have been wanting to double their daily dose of Tay-Tay.

She first let fans get a behind-the-scenes look into tour life with her first concert film: The 1989 World Tour Live in 2015.

But the star really broke into the cinematic documentary world when she paired up with Netflix and released 'Miss Americana' in 2020 which documented her rise from pre-teen performances all the way to writing her seventh studio album 'Lover'.

Amazon: Prime Video seem to be riding the Swifty wave as on Thursday they added an unexpected Taylor doc, Unstoppable Taylor Swift, to their streaming platform.

Prime Video's Taylor Swift documentary Unstoppable

The documentary unpacks the 33-year-old's journey to re-releasing her albums in 'Taylor's version'. If you've ever wondered why the star re-recorded her first six albums this is the film to get your questions answered.

It goes through the singers very "public dispute" over the ownership of her music and explores how even despite these set-backs she remains a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

"While Swift's career has faced highs and lows, her constant resilience proves she is Unstoppable," the documentary's description reads.

Watch Unstoppable Taylor Swift on Prime Video. Picture: Amazon/Prime Video

How Many Taylor Swift films are there?

Taylor has released three live concert films, starting with her 1989 tour which came out in 2015. Then the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018 which is available to watch on Netflix. And finally, this year's highly anticipated Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

For those interested in her rise to fame as well as enjoying Taylor tunes, many film makers have created their own adaptions of the 'Shake It Off' singer's climb to success. Altogether there are 14 documentary films about the 12-grammy winner.

Taylor Swift greets fans at Eras Tour move premiere in LA. Picture: Getty

The full list of other Taylor Swift documentaries:

Here's the full list of Taylor documentaries and where to watch them.

Journey to Fearless - 2010

Taylor Swift: Just for You - 2011

Taylor Swift: From the Heart - 2013 - watch on Amazon: Prime Video

Taylor Swift: America's Sweetheart - 2015 - watch on Youtube and Google Play

Taylor Swift: Superstar Film - 2016

Bluebird - 2019 - watch on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

Miss Americana - 2020 - available to stream on Netflix

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions - 2020 - watch on Disney+

Taylor Swift: Dare to Dream - 2020

The Real Taylor Swift: The Wild Dreams Film - 2021

Unstoppable Taylor Swift - 2023 - watch on Amazon: Prime Video

Every Taylor Swift live concert film:

The 1989 World Tour Live - 2015

Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour - 2018 - watch on Netflix

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - 2023 - in cinemas now

