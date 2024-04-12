Is Taylor Swift Going To Be In Deadpool 3?

Taylor Swift is rumoured to be doing the MCU in Deadpool's third instalment. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Rumours have swirled that Taylor Swift is set to star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), specifically in Deadpool 3. But is she going to be in the movie? And if so what superhero will she play?

It’s been rumoured that Taylor Swift may have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and fans are losing their minds.

With her new album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ dropping in mid-April and her European leg of the World Eras Tour kicking off in May, Swifties have been spoilt for choice when it comes to their favourite singer.

The rumours kicked off when online detectives noticed that Taylor’s music video ‘All To Well’ was filmed at the same place as the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine. And if there’s one thing Swifties know, it’s that she's always loved a secret little easter egg.

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy hinted a number of times that the world may see Taylor transformed from superstar to superhero, but is she going to be in the next Deadpool? And if so which superhero will Taylor play? Here’s what we know.

Taylor Swift's newest album drops 19th of April, 2024. Picture: Getty

Is Taylor Swift going to be in the next Deadpool?

There has been sign after sign that Taylor is set to join the Marvel universe, but the biggest tell was when she was spotted attending the New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL game.

Ordinarily, not a big deal as her partner Travis Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, however, Taylor was in attendance with none other than Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, aka, the actors who play Deadpool and Wolverine respectively. Aka. the two characters the third Deadpool film will revolve around.

When Ryan was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, the actor was asked about said rumours to which he laughed them off stating. "Are you kidding me?... I would do anything for that woman. She's a genius."

Taylor Swift was seen attending a football game with Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman. Picture: Getty

Deadpool director Shawn Levy was also put on the spot by Entertainment Tonight after speaking at CinemaCon recently.

When the interviewer directly asked Shawn about rumours of Taylor’s involvement, the director replied, "I can't even believe that you would dare ask me a question you know I can't answer. All of America knows I can't answer that."

But he went on to say, "But I will say, as I said earlier here at CinemaCon, the proliferation of rumours about who is and isn't in this movie is fabulous because no one will ever know the truth until July 26th."

Deadpool's director Shawn Levy couldn't confirm nor deny Taylor's involvement in the third film. Picture: Getty

What superhero is Taylor Swift playing?

If Taylor has been signed on to join the MCU as rumoured, then the role she’s been flagged for is ‘Dazzler’.

When the X-Men franchise was still owned by Fox Studios back in the day, apparently they had attempted to sign the pop star for the role but it was never confirmed. However now that it’s in Disney’s hands, everything has changed.

If you’re not familiar with the Dazzler, then be prepared to grab your jaws off the floor when you hear just how perfect Tay may be for the role.

🚨| RUMOR: Taylor Swift to Appear as Dazzler in Deadpool 3 !https://t.co/EB6Qaq9amW pic.twitter.com/Umfk6MaQuZ — Taylor Swift 📀statistics ⸆⸉ (@TSstatistics) August 12, 2023

In the Marvel comics, Dazzler’s civilian name is Alison Blaire. Alison was born in a town called Gardendale in New York. Alison’s mutant powers kicked off in junior high, despite her father wanting her to pursue Law as a career, Alison showed a flair and love for singing and wanted to be a professional singer. (Do you see the similarities already?)

When Alison volunteered to perform at her school dance, her mutant powers first appeared and she discovered she can convert sound into powerful forms of light energy.

If anyone were to nail the role of Dazzler, our money’s on Taylor absolutely crushing the role.

