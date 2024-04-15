Taylor Swift Fans Are Preparing To Be Broken By ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Lyrics

Taylor Swift is releasing 'The Tortured Poets Department' on 19th April. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is days away from release and fans are preparing to be on the floor in tears upon hearing it.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift left us quaking when she made the surprise announcement a new album is coming from the lyric queen on 19th April, in the form of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, which already has all kinds of theories around it and is heavily speculated to be about her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The 14-time Grammy winner gave us a clue as to what we could expect from the record when she released the hefty track list, which is thought to be the same length as her 2019 album ‘Lover’, which was also mostly about Joe with songs like 'London Boy' and 'Cruel Summer'.

And since then fans have been trying to decode songs like ‘loml’, ‘The Black Dog’, 'The Bolter' and more of the track list before we’ve even heard it.

Taylor Swift is about to take over our lives with 'The Tortured Poets Department'. Picture: Getty

A week ahead of its release Taylor released a few more lyrics, taking to X to break all our hearts with, ‘I wish I could unrecall how we almost had it all’. And just with that single snippet she left us all in pieces.

One Swiftie wrote: “I WISH I COULD UNRECALL HOW WE ALMOST HAD IT ALL OH THIS ALBUM IS GOING TO HURT SO BAD IM NOT READY.”

Another said: “I WISH I COULD UNRECALL HOW WE ALMOST HAD IT ALL OH THIS ALBUM IS GOING TO RUIN MY LIFE.”

Another tweeted: “But no fr i’m not ready for ‘i wish i could unrecall how we almost had it all’.”

'The Tortured Poets Department' is Taylor Swift's 11th studio album. Picture: Getty

Someone else added: “ALSO THIS LYRIC. THIS ALBUM IS GOING TO SLAUGHTER ME.”

Some fans have already declared it ‘album of the year’ too, which Taylor won with her 2022 record ‘Midnights’.

Along with the album, Taylor’s releasing four vinyl versions of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, each with a bonus song of its own; ‘The Manuscript’, ‘The Bolter’, ‘The Albatross’ and ’The Black Dog’

“I wish I could un-recall how we almost had it all.”



Pre-order THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT on phantom clear vinyl now exclusively at @Target 🤍https://t.co/RZhR63mbuq pic.twitter.com/FfrMrfpGBu — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 14, 2024

The length of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ was leaked on TikTok, so we’re waiting for Tay to confirm them herself, but if the rumours are true ‘I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)’ is the shortest song at 2 minutes and 36 seconds while the longest is ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ at 5 minutes and 40 seconds.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.