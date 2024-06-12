Taylor Swift's London Night Out 'Fit Sends Swifties Spiralling

Taylor Swift's recent night out in London has stirred up her fanbase. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Taylor Swift is back on tour with The Eras Tour and that means Swifties are on high alert for any hint that something big is coming. So what about her recent night out in London has her fans spiralling?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift is officially back on tour, kicking off her UK and Ireland leg of The Eras Tour in Edinburgh on the 7th of June.

But there has been a lot of buzz in the Swiftie camp this week as we head towards Taylor’s 13th of June performance at Liverpool, where her fans are convinced that she will be announcing something major as it will be her 100th Eras Tour performance.

The general fan consensus seems to be hopes that Taylor will release the highly anticipated ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ and there seems to be a number of Easter eggs that support this theory which you can read all about here.

Whilst Taylor’s been off for over a month, she hasn’t been ‘off off’. She’s been busy releasing ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ and ‘The Tortured Poets Department Anthology’, partying at Coachella with Travis Kelce and most recently she’s been seen on a night out in London and it’s sent her fans into a tizzy.

Swifties are eagerly await the release of 'Reputation (Taylor's Version). Picture: Getty

Footage of Taylor getting into a car as she enjoyed a night out in London has been making the rounds online and Swifties have noticed two main things about the video that have them convinced something huge is about to happen.

Firstly, as Taylor entered the car, the singer normally completely ignored the paparazzi yet this time, she briefly looked up at the flashing cameras and gave a knowing smirk.

Now fans of Tay Tay may be notorious for overthinking things at times, however, there’s no denying that the face that Taylor pulled as she hopped in the car genuinely looked like she knew something we didn't.

Taylor Swift drops TTPD easter eggs in tour rehearsal video

Secondly, eagle-eyed fans noted the necklace Taylor was wearing in the video which was the very same custom black diamond Lorrain Schwartz watch choker that she wore to the 66th Grammy Awards.

Why is that detail important? Well, it was at the 2024 Awards where Taylor won Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Midnights that she also announced 'The Tortured Poets Department' as her next original studio album.

So naturally Swifties have been losing their heads, because, as one fan so eloquently put it under the video posted on X (Formerly known as Twitter), “Last time we saw that necklace was ttpd announcement oh sh**.”

Taylor Swift rocked a custom black diamond watch necklace to the 66th Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

Another shared that exact sentiment, writing, “SOMETHING IS GOING TO HAPPEN…. AND ITS GOING TO BE BIG ( The Clock Necklace + The 13th TMR)..?!?!?!?”

Taylor’s choice to wear the necklace definitely has fans thinking that another album will be dropped and of course, the obvious choice (and preference) would be ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version).”

We don’t know about you, but her smirk is definitely giving ‘Reputation’ vibes and fans seem to agree.

“The smirk says it all. girl we are so ready for whatever. I miss her sm,” one fan wrote, whilst a second simply said, “The evil smirk returns.”

Taylor Swift restarted The Eras Tour in June in Edinburgh. Picture: Getty

A third accurately stated, “That’s the ‘I'm up to something smirk’.”

But one fan seems to think Taylor’s choice to wear the clock, which is heavily associated with TTPD is a clue that what might be announced won’t have anything to do with ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)', “Dressed as the anthology??? Anthology on physical??? Please?????,” they wrote.

We’re at the edge of our seats and there’s not long to wait now.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.