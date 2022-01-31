Anne-Marie’s Biggest Songs To Listen To In Every Mood

Anne-Marie songs like '2002' and 'Ciao Adios' will get you through. Picture: Alamy/Getty

No matter your mood, we have an Anne-Marie song to see you through! From '2002' to 'Birthday', here's a playlist of the star's biggest music hits.

Anne-Marie has quite the catalogue of music and tunes – and we’ve taken it upon ourselves to curate a playlist of some of her biggest songs!

Whether you need an acoustic number to relax to or an anthemic tune to get ready to – this pop sensation and coach on The Voice has got you covered with songs including '2002' and 'Ciao Adios'.

So let Anne-Marie's discography accompany you through every mood you could possibly be in….

Anne-Marie has released hit song after song since her career started. Picture: Alamy

Put on Anne-Marie's '2002' for when you're feeling nostalgic

What better way is there to kick off 2022 by rewinding the clock and putting on mega song '2002'?

This top tune paid homage to all the classic naughties hits you likely grew up listening to – so if you're feeling particularly nostalgic then this is the song for you!

Let Anne-Marie and Little Mix be your hype women with 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)'

Name a better collaboration than Miss Marie and Little Mix? Didn't think so.

Whether you need to whack on some tunes as you're getting ready for a night out with friends or just want to have a listening session in the comfort of your own living room, 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' will surely set the vibe. What. A. Song.

Give 'Our Song' a spin when you're going through the breakup blues

Niall Horan and Anne Marie joined forces last summer to release 'Our Song' – and we haven't stopped listening since!

If you need a positive song that covers some less-than-positive subject matter then this anthem fits the bill.

Anne-Marie will guide you to self-love with 'Perfect To Me'

We all need little reminders from time to time to invest in self-care.

The 30-year-old star will help guide you to self-love with this poignant track. The song covers important themes of confidence, standards of beauty, and independence.

For when you want to party like it's your 'Birthday'

Need a party anthem? Then 'Birthday' will scratch that itch!

The bop checks all the boxes, it's fun, care-free and confident – so what are you waiting for? Give it a listen as you get ready for your next night out.

So what Anne-Marie track is going to be the soundtrack of your day?

