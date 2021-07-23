Who Anne-Marie & Little Mix Sampled On ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’
23 July 2021, 15:38
Anne-Marie X Little Mix might just be our new favourite collab of all time after the girls dropped ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’.
Anne-Marie has released her second studio album, 'Therapy', and it features a track list of bangers as well as some huge collaborations.
The 30-year-old teamed up with Little Mix for ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’ and the Bridesmaids-themed video is as incredible as the summery bop itself.
While pregnant Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock stayed in the ‘Vegas’ hotel room, Anne-Marie and Jade caused mayhem on a night out, dancing along to the song we know is going to be in our heads for weeks.
And there’s a reason you recognise the tune – it samples ‘Never Leave You’ by Lumidee, a true noughties bop.
Here’s the lyrics to ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh’ by Anne-Marie & Little Mix…
Uh oh, uh oh-oh-oh
Don't wanna hear one more lie
That used to work, but not tonight
And that's the last time you do me wrong (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
Got my stuff, I'm out the door
Now I'm the one you're begging for
Don't know what you got until it's gone (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
Already know how this goes (Uh oh-oh-oh)
Give you my all, then you ghost (Uh oh)
But when I'm gone you do the most, yeah (Uh oh)
Why you only lo-o-ove me when I'm walkin' away?
Only ever wa-a-ant me when I don't wanna stay?
Love the feeling, hittin' different
I'm not ever looking back
While I’m leaving, I see you staring
Go ahead boy, you can kiss my
(Uh oh, uh oh) You can kiss my
(Uh oh, uh oh) You can kiss my
The only time I'm in your head
Is when you're alone up in your bed
Boy, I ain't the one, you got me wrong (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
Yeah, you send me roses everyday
But I know the game you play
Boy, all you did was make me strong (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
(Uh oh) 'Cause I already know how this goes
(Uh oh-oh-oh) Give you my all, then you ghost (Give you my all, then you ghost, yeah)
(Uh oh) But when I'm gone you do the most, yeah (Uh oh)
Why you only love me (Love me) when I’m walkin' away?
Only ever want me, when I don't wannna stay?
Love the feeling, hittin' different
I'm not ever looking back
While I’m leaving, I see you staring
Go ahead boy (You can kiss my)
(Uh oh) Yeah
(Uh oh) You can kiss my
(Uh oh) Oh
(Uh-oh)
(Uh oh) You can kiss my
Tell me about how you want me back
Baby, you can kiss my (Uh oh)
Go on and on 'bout the times we had
Baby, you can kiss my (Uh oh)
Tell me about how you want me back
Baby, you can kiss my (Uh oh)
(You can, you can)
Go on and on 'bout the times we had
Baby, you can kiss my
(Uh oh) (You can kiss my, why you only oh-oh-oh-oh-uh-oh)
Why you only love me when I’m walkin' away? (Walking away)
Only ever want me (Want me, yeah), when I don't wanna stay? (I don't wanna stay)
Love the feeling, hittin' different
I'm not ever looking back (I'm never looking back)
While I’m leaving, I see you staring
Go ahead boy you can kiss my (Go ahead boy you can kiss my) (Uh-oh)
Ooh (Uh-oh)
You can kiss my (Uh-oh)
Lie, lie, lie, yeah, you can kiss my (Uh-oh)
Yeah, you can kiss my (Oh)
Tell me about how you want me back
Baby, you can kiss my (You can kiss my)
Go on and on 'bout the times we had (Ha-ha)
Baby, you can kiss my (Yeah, you can kiss my)
You can kiss my
