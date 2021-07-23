Who Anne-Marie & Little Mix Sampled On ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’

Anne-Marie & Little Mix's collaboration is everything
Anne-Marie & Little Mix's collaboration is everything. Picture: Anne-Marie/YouTube
Anne-Marie X Little Mix might just be our new favourite collab of all time after the girls dropped ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’.

Anne-Marie has released her second studio album, 'Therapy', and it features a track list of bangers as well as some huge collaborations.

The 30-year-old teamed up with Little Mix for ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’ and the Bridesmaids-themed video is as incredible as the summery bop itself.

Little Mix And Anne-Marie’s New Song Kiss My (Uh-Oh) Is Already A TikTok Hit

While pregnant Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock stayed in the ‘Vegas’ hotel room, Anne-Marie and Jade caused mayhem on a night out, dancing along to the song we know is going to be in our heads for weeks.

And there’s a reason you recognise the tune – it samples ‘Never Leave You’ by Lumidee, a true noughties bop.

Anne-Marie has released new album 'Therapy'
Anne-Marie has released new album 'Therapy'. Picture: Anne-Marie/Instagram

Here’s the lyrics to ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh’ by Anne-Marie & Little Mix…

Uh oh, uh oh-oh-oh

Don't wanna hear one more lie

That used to work, but not tonight

And that's the last time you do me wrong (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

Got my stuff, I'm out the door

Now I'm the one you're begging for

Don't know what you got until it's gone (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

Already know how this goes (Uh oh-oh-oh)

Give you my all, then you ghost (Uh oh)

But when I'm gone you do the most, yeah (Uh oh)

Why you only lo-o-ove me when I'm walkin' away?

Only ever wa-a-ant me when I don't wanna stay?

Love the feeling, hittin' different

I'm not ever looking back

While I’m leaving, I see you staring

Go ahead boy, you can kiss my

(Uh oh, uh oh) You can kiss my

(Uh oh, uh oh) You can kiss my

The only time I'm in your head

Is when you're alone up in your bed

Boy, I ain't the one, you got me wrong (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

Yeah, you send me roses everyday

But I know the game you play

Boy, all you did was make me strong (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

(Uh oh) 'Cause I already know how this goes

(Uh oh-oh-oh) Give you my all, then you ghost (Give you my all, then you ghost, yeah)

(Uh oh) But when I'm gone you do the most, yeah (Uh oh)

Why you only love me (Love me) when I’m walkin' away?

Only ever want me, when I don't wannna stay?

Love the feeling, hittin' different

I'm not ever looking back

While I’m leaving, I see you staring

Go ahead boy (You can kiss my)

(Uh oh) Yeah

(Uh oh) You can kiss my

(Uh oh) Oh

(Uh-oh)

(Uh oh) You can kiss my

Tell me about how you want me back

Baby, you can kiss my (Uh oh)

Go on and on 'bout the times we had

Baby, you can kiss my (Uh oh)

Tell me about how you want me back

Baby, you can kiss my (Uh oh)

(You can, you can)

Go on and on 'bout the times we had

Baby, you can kiss my 

(Uh oh) (You can kiss my, why you only oh-oh-oh-oh-uh-oh)

Why you only love me when I’m walkin' away? (Walking away)

Only ever want me (Want me, yeah), when I don't wanna stay? (I don't wanna stay)

Love the feeling, hittin' different

I'm not ever looking back (I'm never looking back)

While I’m leaving, I see you staring

Go ahead boy you can kiss my (Go ahead boy you can kiss my) (Uh-oh) 

Ooh (Uh-oh)

You can kiss my (Uh-oh) 

Lie, lie, lie, yeah, you can kiss my (Uh-oh)

Yeah, you can kiss my (Oh)

Tell me about how you want me back

Baby, you can kiss my (You can kiss my)

Go on and on 'bout the times we had (Ha-ha)

Baby, you can kiss my (Yeah, you can kiss my)

You can kiss my

