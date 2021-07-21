Little Mix And Anne-Marie’s New Song Kiss My (Uh-Oh) Is Already A TikTok Hit

21 July 2021, 15:42

Anne-Marie and Little Mix are bringing us the collaboration we’ve all been waiting for; ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’.

Little Mix and Anne-Marie are finally dropping their first collaboration together on Friday, 23 July and we are so ready!

Fans have been anticipating a banger from the foursome for quite some time now, so it’s safe to say ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’ is already a bop in the making.

Everything You Need To Know About Capital 'Up Close' Presents Anne-Marie

Ahead of its release, the song has already been making its rounds on TikTok and it’s pretty much already a hit.

The ‘2002’ songstress has teased two TikTok videos so far with a snippet from her new collab with Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - and we are obsessed!

Anne-Marie's second album drops in July
Anne-Marie's second album drops in July. Picture: @annemarie/Instagram

The first teaser shows Anne-Marie strolling along to the track, asking people to “tag us in your videos using the audio”, and fans have really delivered!

She went on to share a second teaser clip using the ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’ audio over a video compilation of her performance at the British Grand Prix over the weekend, which was her first live show back since the pandemic began.

The song has already been popping on TikTok, gearing fans up for the long-anticipated release, which comes in a matter of days!

Little Mix feature on Anne-Marie's album 'Therapy'
Little Mix feature on Anne-Marie's album 'Therapy'. Picture: @jadethirlwall/Instagram

‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’ is part of Anne-Marie’s second album ‘Therapy’, which features bops with Niall Horan and KSI, to name a few.

The ‘Rockabye’ hitmaker also recently told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp that she and the ‘Confetti’ stars are parodying one of their fave films for the music video.

To say we’re excited would be an understatement!

