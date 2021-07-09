Everything You Need To Know About Capital 'Up Close' Presents Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie will join Capital's Up Close. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Anne-Marie is joining us for a very special live show, Capital Up Close, launching a series of live gigs.

Anne-Marie will kick off our summer gig series Capital Up Close with Barclaycard.

The pop superstar will launch the series on Wednesday 27 July at London venue Under the Bridge, performing some of her biggest hits exclusively for Capital listeners and Barclaycard customers.

The event marks our first show with a live audience since 2019!

The intimate gig will be hosted by Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby, who will also chat to the '2002' singer throughout the event.

Anne-Marie is one of the UK’s biggest stars and is known for her huge chart success with songs including 'Perfect to Me', 'Don't Play' and her Official Big Top 40 no.1 with Niall Horan, 'Our Song'.

She said of her upcoming show: "I’m so incredibly excited to get back onto the live stage and perform at Capital Up Close with Barclaycard. To perform in front of an actual audience in person after such a long time is going to be a really special moment, and I can’t wait to see you all!”

Listen to Capital for the chance to win exclusive access to Capital Up Close presents Anne-Marie with Barclaycard, plus look out for the Barclaycard prize draw for additional chances to win.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital