Capital Up-Close Presents Anne-Marie: Here's What You'll Need To Enter The Event

Capital Up Close Presents Anne-Marie. Picture: Global

Keeping you safe at Capital Up Close Presents Anne-Marie.

We will be encouraging all our guests to wear face coverings during the event, and particularly while moving around and on entering and exiting the venue.

As a condition of entry, you will need to show that your COVID-19 status is one of the following via the NHS Covid Pass or by text or email confirmation of test results:-

proof of full vaccination – both doses received, with the second dose received at least 14 days prior to the event;

proof of a negative PCR or Lateral Flow test result within 48 hours of the event; or

proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the event (and after the 10 day isolation period following the result).

You can create and present your NHS COVID Pass in any of the following ways:

via the NHS App (including a downloadable PDF),

via the NHS Website

via a letter that can be requested by ringing NHS 119.

If you are taking a test:

PCR test kits can be ordered to be sent to your home address or you can book an appointment at a walk-in or drive-through test site. Both can be done via: https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

Lateral Flow test kits can be ordered online through the government website https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests or picked up from your local pharmacy.

Failure to show your COVID-19 status in one of the ways set out above, will result in entry to the event being refused without compensation.