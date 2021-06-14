Inside Perrie Edwards' Dreamy Baby Shower

Perrie Edwards celebrated pregnancy with adorable baby shower. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

By Capital FM

Perrie Edwards gave fans a glimpse into her lavish baby shower! Take a look at the dreamy photos from the event...

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain announced in May that they were expecting a bundle of joy – ETA Summer 2021!

Now fans have been treated to some behind-the-scenes snaps from the pregnant Little Mix star's extravagant baby shower.

How Jade Thirlwall Kept Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards And Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Pregnancies Secret

In a series of Instagram stories, the ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ singer showed off all the bells and whistles from the party...

Perrie Edwards and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain are excitedly awaiting the arrival of their first child together. Picture: PA Images

The 27-year-old Mixer shared snaps from the food to decorations from the stunning event.

The shower boasted a delicious spread of canapés, balloon displays and of course the celebrations wouldn't be complete without a baby-inspired four-tier cake!

Perrie Edwards shared pics of the stunning shower cake. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

The baby shower boasted an impressive spread of food. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

The party was decked out to the nines and we'd expect no less from the famous mother-to-be!

As well as the large décor arrangements, the pair also had balloons made that read 'Baby Ox' – too cute!

Fans were excited by the adorable 'Baby Ox' balloons Perrie Edwards posted to her story. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie first declared the nickname of her first child on Instagram when she announced her exciting news to the world: "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate.

"We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Fans have begun to speculate whether the talented couple revealed the gender of their unborn child at the party.

Perrie Edwards shows off the luxurious décor on Instagram. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie seemed overjoyed on her special day and her followers were just as thrilled to have had an insight into the lavish event.

Baby Ox sure does have some cool parents!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital