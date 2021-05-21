Anne-Marie And Niall Horan’s ‘Our Song’ Lyrics Hold Heartbreak Recovery Words We All Need

21 May 2021, 10:36

Anne-Marie and Niall Horan have released 'Our Song'
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan have released 'Our Song'.
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan have dropped 'Our Song' and the lyrics are exactly what we'd expect from this pop star powerhouse duo.

Two of the biggest pop stars, Anne-Marie and Niall Horan, combined their musical expertise to create ‘Our Song’, and it's everything fans imagined from their fave artists.

‘Our Song’ is giving us summery road trip vibes – but that might be because of the epic, vintage-feeling music video.

Niall Horan Is Recording Music At The Same Studio Harry Styles Made ‘Fine Line’

We know we’re going to be belting this one out in every car journey from now on, so we’re breaking down the lyrics.

Anne-Marie and Niall Horan penned a heartbreak recovery track
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan penned a heartbreak recovery track. Picture: Anne-Marie/Instagram

What is ‘Our Song’ by Anne-Marie and Niall Horan about?

‘Our Song’ is about the aftermath of heartbreak, and the lyrics detail the relatable struggles of trying to stay strong but being taken back in time when something triggers a memory.

They sing in the chorus:

Just when I think you're gone, hear our song on the radio

Just like that, takes me back to the places we used to go

And I've been trying but I just can't fight it

Instead of an emotional ballad, Anne-Marie and Niall sing about reminiscing the happy times in a relationship:

And I've been trying but I just can't fight it

When I hear it I just can't stop smiling

I remember you're gone, baby, it's just the song on the radio

And that’s the kind of break-up song we should all opt for, tbh.

What are the lyrics to Anne-Marie and Niall’s ‘Our Song’?

I'll be honest, I'm alright with me
Sunday mornings, in my own bedsheets
I've been waking up alone, I haven't thought of her for days
I'll be honest, it's better off this way

But every time I think that I can get you out my head
You never ever let me forget 'cause

Just when I think you're gone, hear our song on the radio
Just like that, takes me back to the places we used to go
And I've been trying but I just can't fight it
When I hear it I just can't stop smiling
I remembеr you're gone, baby, it's just the song on thе radio
That we used to know

I'll be honest, I'm alright with me
Sunday mornings, in my own white tee
I've been waking up alone
I haven't thought of him for days
I'll be honest, ha
It's better off this way

Every time I think that I can get you out my head
You never ever let me forget 'cause

Just when I think you're gone, hear our song on the radio
Just like that, takes me back to the places we used to go
And I've been trying but I just can't fight it
When I hear it I just can't stop smiling
I remember you're gone, baby, it's just the song on the radio
That we used to know

Just when I think you're gone, hear our song on the radio
Just like that, takes me back to the places we used to go

And I've been trying but I just can't fight it
When I hear it I just can't stop smiling
I remember you're gone, baby, it's just the song on the radio
And I've been trying but I just can't fight it (Ooh)
When I hear it I just can't stop smiling (Ooh)
I remember you're gone, baby, it's just the song on the radio
That we used to know

