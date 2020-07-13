Lea Michele Deletes Twitter Following Naya Rivera Disappearance

Lea Michele and Naya Rivera were co-stars on Glee. Picture: PA images

Lea Michele deleted her Twitter account, which had over four million followers, after she was trolled over the disappearance of her Glee co-star, Naya Rivera.

Lea Michele has deleted Twitter following the disappearance of her former Glee co-star, Naya Rivera, after being subjected to a string of abusive tweets.

The actress, who is pregnant with her first child, received death threats over the weekend from trolls who tweeted that it 'should have been her' who went missing.

Lea Michele has deleted her Twitter account. Picture: instagram

Twitter uses have come together to blast the trolls and encouraged them to 'use that energy to pray for Naya'.

One wrote: "Listen, you don’t have to like Lea Michele especially after she treated her costars bad, but to go on Twitter/Instagram and harass her by wishing it was her instead of Naya Rivera doesn’t make you any better of a person. Use that energy to pray for Naya."

Another added: "No matter how bad things were between Lea Michele and Naya Rivera, that was years ago. Any comments saying it should've been Lea is disgusting. I can guarantee that Naya wouldn't want her fans saying that and that Lea doesn't want this happening either."

Lea Michele deactivated her Twitter account because of the abuse she is getting regarding the disappearance of Naya Rivera. You can think what you like about her, but no one deserves that. There are some seriously sick people out there. — Conor (@iamconorburke) July 12, 2020

Good for Lea Michele for deleting her Twitter. People harassing a pregnant woman to make a statement when she doesn’t even have to, is sickening. Threatening her and even blaming her for Naya’s disappearance is even more disgusting. Trolls. — Tamagotchi Blood (@tamagotchiblood) July 13, 2020

According to reports, the two women were locked in a bitter feud when Glee was on the air.

Naya opened up about their toxic relationship in her 2016 memoir, ‘Sorry Not Sorry’.

She wrote: “I don’t hate Lea, and I never have. But I think [she] didn’t like sharing the spotlight.

“She had a hard time separating work from our outside friendship, whereas it was a lot easier for me… lea was a lot more sensitive, though, and sometimes it seemed like she blamed me for anything and everything that went wrong.”

Lea hasn’t been active on Twitter since 3 June, when she posted a statement on her Instagram addressing claims she ‘bullied’ another actress during their Glee years.

Samatha Marie Ware accused Lea of making her life ‘a living hell’ and claimed she made racists comments about her.

Lea apologised for ‘any pain caused’ and vowed to ‘be better in the future’.

She said: “While I don't remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that's not really the point, what matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.

She added: “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult."

