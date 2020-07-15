Naya Rivera's Family Praise The 'Heroine' Who Found Their Daughter In Emotional Statement

15 July 2020, 09:59

Naya Rivera's family release statement thanking the 'heroine' who found their daughter. Picture: Instagram @nayarivera

Naya Rivera's family have released an emotional statement following the tragic loss of their daughter, thanking authorities for their efforts and saying heaven's gained a 'sassy angel'.

The family of the late Glee star Naya Rivera have posted an emotional statement following the tragic death of their daughter and sister, grieving the loss of their 'beautiful legend' and praising the authorities for their efforts in finding the 33-year-old actress.

Glee Stars Pay Tribute To Naya Rivera

The family's statement was released on behalf of them by Naya's manager Gladys Gonzalez, where they gave special thanks to the 'heroine' who found her, after they and people around the world had an excruciating 5 day wait before learning about Naya's tragic drowning.

Authorities confirmed Naya's body had been found in Lake Piru, where she and her 4-year-old son Josey had rented a boat, as well as stating they believed her final act had been to save her son, boosting him back onto the boat but not been able to save herself.

Read the family's full statement here:

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit."

"Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister. Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya."

"We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support. Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time."

Tributes from her Glee co-stars and some of her closest friends have been pouring in, and the creators of the hit show, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan have announced they've created a college fund for Naya's son.

