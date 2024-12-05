Wicked's Marissa Bode makes history as first wheelchair user to play Nessarose

5 December 2024, 14:11

Marissa Bode talks about making history as the first-ever disabled Nessarose
Marissa Bode talks about making history as the first-ever disabled Nessarose. Picture: Getty / BFA / Universal Pictures

By Abbie Reynolds

Marissa Bode, who stars in the film Wicked, is the first ever Nessarose to actually be a wheelchair user.

John M. Chu's Wicked starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda has taken the world by storm. Although we've only seen part 1 of the story, the leading ladies are receiving a lot of awards buzz.

It's not just Ariana and Cynthia who've brought the musical to life either. Supporting actors and actresses like Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq and Marissa Bode as Nessarose have been praised for their outstanding performances that help to tell the story of the witches of Oz. (We of course can't forget a special mention for adorable young Nessarose, played by Cesily Collette, and young Elphaba, played by Karis Musongole.)

A character particularly important in Elphaba's story is Nessarose, her younger sister who uses a wheelchair. In the stage production - for a reason we will explain after lots of spoiler alerts - every actress, who has played Nessa has been able to walk and simply acted as a wheelchair user. But for Wicked the movie, this changed with Marissa being the very first Nessa who actually uses a wheelchair.

Marissa Bode at the 'Wicked' New York premiere
Marissa Bode at the 'Wicked' New York premiere. Picture: Getty

"I'm over the moon about them making the decision to cast someone who is authentically in wheelchair because it's not something I saw a lot of growing up and if I did it was like, for one special episode and you never saw the character again," Marissa began saying in conversation with the Today Show.

She went on: "So to be in this huge movie I just feel so lucky and grateful that I can be that representation and help people feel a lot less alone."

On appearing on the red carpet with baby Nessarose, Cesily, who is also a wheelchair user, Marissa said: "That genuinely means everything."

Marissa says she hopes to "pave the way for more disabled actors", adding: "I think creating more visibility in media can make a huge difference overall."

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Wicked musical and Wicked Part 2's storyline. Stop reading now if you don't what to know what happens next!

Cesily Collette Taylor who plays young Nessarose
Cesily Collette Taylor who plays young Nessarose. Picture: Getty

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the plot of Wicked Part 2 and Wicked the stage musical.

WARNING: WICKED MUSICAL SPOILERS BELOW
WARNING: WICKED MUSICAL SPOILERS BELOW. Picture: Universal Pictures

As the first-ever disabled Nessarose, Marissa has spoken about how John altered the plot of her character in part 2. This is because in the second act of the musical Elphaba enchants Nessarose's shoes giving her the power to walk. This is why Nessaroses of the past have all been able-bodied.

Marissa has said the plot has changed so that rather than Nessa "pleading for a disability to be fixed" the scene will be “focusing on the magic in general and the magic of the story”. That's as much as she revealed for now.

The 24-year-old hasn't had an easy time as Wicked's first wheelchair using Nessarose. Not long after the film premiered, she had to call out "aggressive" ableist jokes being made by fans. She acknowledged how "silly, goofy" comments about disliking Nessa can be harmless but addressed the unacceptable comments.

She said: “Aggressive jokes and comments about Nessarose’s disability itself is deeply uncomfortable because disability is not fictional. At the end of the day, me, Marissa, is the person that is still disabled and in a wheelchair. And so, it is simply a low-hanging fruit that too many of you are comfortable taking.”

Wicked’s Marissa Bode calls ableist Nessarose jokes

