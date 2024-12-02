Wicked’s Marissa Bode calls out "aggressive" jokes about Nessarose's disability

2 December 2024, 12:55 | Updated: 2 December 2024, 15:13

Wicked’s Marissa Bode calls out "aggressive" jokes about Nessarose&squot;s disability
Wicked’s Marissa Bode calls out "aggressive" jokes about Nessarose's disability. Picture: Universal Pictures, @marissa_edob via TikTok
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Like Wicked's Nessarose, Marissa Bode is a wheelchair user in real life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wicked's Marissa Bode has posted a video calling out "agressive" jokes fans are making about Nessarose's disabilty.

In the Wicked movie, Marissa Bode has made history as the first wheelchair user to play Elphaba's sister Nessarose. Despite the fact that Nessarose is written as a wheelchair user in the musical, every actress who has played her in professional productions of Wicked on stage has been able-bodied. Marissa is finally changing that on screen.

Fans of Wicked will already know that Nessarose is a divisive character who takes on a large role in Part 2. However, since Marissa was cast as Nessarose, she has been subject to trolling online. She's also revealed that she's seen people make ableist jokes about both her and Nessarose and she's taken to TikTok to ask people to stop.

A day in the life of Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo

In a TikTok video that's now been viewed over 3.6 million times, Marissa said: "It is absolutely OK to not like a fictional character. I am going to be admitting my bias in the way that I have a lot of different feelings on Nessa than a lot of you do, and that’s totally fine. I think Nessa is complex, but that’s the beauty of art."

Marissa continued: "Wicked and these characters and the movie wouldn’t be what it was if there weren’t different opinions on the characters and who’s truly wicked or not. Not liking Nessa herself is OK. Because she is fictional, that’s totally fine.”

Marissa then revealed that she is "deeply unserious" and enjoys "silly, goofy, harmless” jokes about Nessarose. However, she also explained: “Aggressive jokes and comments about Nessarose’s disability itself is deeply uncomfortable because disability is not fictional."

She added: "At the end of the day, me, Marissa, is the person that is still disabled and in a wheelchair. And so, it is simply a low-hanging fruit that too many of you are comfortable taking.”

Marissa then said that she has been harassed with ableist jokes on social media: “Before even being cast in Wicked, I had received comments, just as me, as Marissa, not Nessa, around the words of ‘stand up for yourself,’ ‘I guess you can’t stand him,’ et cetera."

She continued: "These comments aren’t original, and when these jokes are being made by non-disabled strangers with a punchline of not being able to walk, it very much feels like laughing at rather than laughing with.”

Marissa ended the video by saying: "One of the major themes within ‘Wicked’ is having the ability to listen and to understand one another. I hope that is something a lot of you can practice more and take with you.”

Read more about Wicked here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

When will Moana 2 be on streaming? How to watch Moana 2 online

When will Moana 2 be on streaming? How to watch Moana 2 online

Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's unique relationship

Cutest Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande moments - Their friendship timeline

Pete Wicks responds to Maura's relationship confession

Pete Wicks responds to Maura Higgins’ relationship confession on I’m A Celeb

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo went days without bathroom breaks while filming 'Defying Gravity'

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she went entire days without bathroom breaks while filming
Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie

Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie

What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight?

What time does I’m A Celebrity finish tonight? ITV schedule and runtime

Here's a look at Cynthia Erivo's career

All about Wicked's Cynthia Erivo - Age, films, TV shows and more

Love Island's Grace Jackson and footballer Marcus Rashford are dating

Love Island’s Grace Jackson reportedly dating Premier League footballer

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins 'missing' Pete Wicks

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins confirms Pete Wicks romance in sweet admission

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits