Sex Education: Will There Be A Season 4? All The Updates

Everything we know about the possibility of Sex Education dropping a fourth season.

Sex Education’s third season has just dropped and fans are already hooked all over again.

Season 3 continues to follow Otis, Maeve, Isaac, Eric and the rest of the gang through their fight against the headmistress’ new rules.

You’re probably already wondering if Netflix is planning on dropping a fourth season of the show.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the possibility of Sex Education season 4...

Is there going to be a season 4 of Sex Education? Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season 4 of Sex Education?

A fourth season of the hit series is yet to be confirmed by producers.

However, the stars of the show are keen to make it happen all the same!

Actor Asa Butterfield, who plays Otis, spoke to Cosmopolitan about his hopes for a new season.

He said: “We don’t know [whether there will be more.] It’s out of our hands at this point. I wish I could tell you more, I genuinely don’t know.”

Sex Education's third season is now on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Sex Education's cast are keen for a new series. Picture: Netflix

Asa continued: “I’d love to do a fourth season, because we have so much fun on this show.

“At the same time we’ve been doing it for three years now, and I’d be happy saying goodbye to these characters…We’ll have to see."

It’s sounding kind of hopeful, right? Keep your eyes peeled on this page for all the potential season four updates!

