You might know him from 'Sex Education,' or even his Christmas movie 'Your Christmas Or Mine', but what don't you know about Asa Butterfield? Here's all the facts you need.

26-year-old Asa Butterfield has been a professional actor since he was just ten years old, featuring first in Son of Rambow back in 2007 and later taking on the lead role in the legendary The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.

Currently, he best known for his role as Otis in Netflix's Sex Education and this Christmas he is starring in the sequel Your Christmas Or Mine 2.

The star has also been seen in the TV series Merlin as well as Tim Burton's 2016 film Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and a Nanny McPhee sequel.

Here are some facts about Asa, his career and his family.

Asa Butterfield at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Picture: Getty

How old is Asa and where is he from?

Born on 1st April 1997 Asa is 26 years old. The English actor was born in Islington, North London and now he has his own place in Hackney, East London.

Speaking to Condé Nast back in 2019 he revealed that he is the most happy when he spends time in London with his family and friends. However, he revealed that his other two favourite cities are New York and Tokyo - because he likes "the hustle and bustle".

What TV show's has Asa been in?

Merlin - 2008

50 Nights Of Fright - 2020

Sex Education - 2019-2023

Asa Butterfield on Sex Education series 4

What films has Asa been in?

Son of Rambow - 2007

The Boy In Striped Pajamas - 2008

Nanny McPhee Returns - 2010

The Wolfman - 2010

Hugo - 2011

Ender's Game - 2013

x + y - 2014

Ten Thousand Saints - 2015

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children - 2016

The House Of Tomorrow - 2017

Journey's End - 2017

Then Came You - 2018

Slaughterhouse Rulez - 2018

Greed - 2019

Choose Or Die - 2022

Your Place Or Mine - 2022

Flux Gourmet - 2022

All Fun And Games - 2023

Your Place Or Mine 2 - 2023

The Liar - 2024

Asa Butterfield played Bruno in The Boy In Striped Pajamas. Picture: Alamy

Who are Asa's siblings?

The Sex Education actor has three siblings; Morgan Benjamin Butterfield his older brother, Loxie his younger sister and Marlie his younger half-sister.

Despite a big age gap between him and his sister's (over a decade) Asa is very close to them.

Asa has said that his parents, Sam Butterfield and Jacqueline Farr, split when he was in his teens. He lived with his mother Jacqueline but maintained a strong relationship with his father.

His mum is a psychologist his dad an advertising copywriter.

