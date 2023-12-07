Asa Butterfield Fact File: Age, TV Shows And Movies And Siblings

7 December 2023, 17:12 | Updated: 7 December 2023, 17:16

Get to know Asa Butterfield
Get to know Asa Butterfield. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

You might know him from 'Sex Education,' or even his Christmas movie 'Your Christmas Or Mine', but what don't you know about Asa Butterfield? Here's all the facts you need.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

26-year-old Asa Butterfield has been a professional actor since he was just ten years old, featuring first in Son of Rambow back in 2007 and later taking on the lead role in the legendary The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.

Currently, he best known for his role as Otis in Netflix's Sex Education and this Christmas he is starring in the sequel Your Christmas Or Mine 2.

The star has also been seen in the TV series Merlin as well as Tim Burton's 2016 film Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and a Nanny McPhee sequel.

Here are some facts about Asa, his career and his family.

Asa Butterfield at the GQ Men of the Year Awards
Asa Butterfield at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Picture: Getty

How old is Asa and where is he from?

Born on 1st April 1997 Asa is 26 years old. The English actor was born in Islington, North London and now he has his own place in Hackney, East London.

Speaking to Condé Nast back in 2019 he revealed that he is the most happy when he spends time in London with his family and friends. However, he revealed that his other two favourite cities are New York and Tokyo - because he likes "the hustle and bustle".

What TV show's has Asa been in?

  • Merlin - 2008
  • 50 Nights Of Fright - 2020
  • Sex Education - 2019-2023

Asa Butterfield on Sex Education series 4

What films has Asa been in?

  • Son of Rambow - 2007
  • The Boy In Striped Pajamas - 2008
  • Nanny McPhee Returns - 2010
  • The Wolfman - 2010
  • Hugo - 2011
  • Ender's Game - 2013
  • x + y - 2014
  • Ten Thousand Saints - 2015
  • Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children - 2016
  • The House Of Tomorrow - 2017
  • Journey's End - 2017
  • Then Came You - 2018
  • Slaughterhouse Rulez - 2018
  • Greed - 2019
  • Choose Or Die - 2022
  • Your Place Or Mine - 2022
  • Flux Gourmet - 2022
  • All Fun And Games - 2023
  • Your Place Or Mine 2 - 2023
  • The Liar - 2024
Asa Butterfield played Bruno in The Boy In Striped Pajamas
Asa Butterfield played Bruno in The Boy In Striped Pajamas. Picture: Alamy

Who are Asa's siblings?

The Sex Education actor has three siblings; Morgan Benjamin Butterfield his older brother, Loxie his younger sister and Marlie his younger half-sister.

Despite a big age gap between him and his sister's (over a decade) Asa is very close to them.

Asa has said that his parents, Sam Butterfield and Jacqueline Farr, split when he was in his teens. He lived with his mother Jacqueline but maintained a strong relationship with his father.

His mum is a psychologist his dad an advertising copywriter.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Your Christmas or Mine stars Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk

Who Plays Hayley In ‘Your Christmas Or Mine 2’?

Who is in 'Your Christmas Or Mine 2'?

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 Cast In Full From Asa Butterfield To Cora Kirk

Taylor Swift confirmed The Eras Tour Film will be available to stream at home

Where To Watch And Stream Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' Film

Fred Sirieix speaks out against hate towards Nella Rose

I'm A Celeb's Fred Sirieix Addresses Backlash Toward Nella Rose

Mai Whelan won Squid Games: The Challenge

Squid Game: The Challenge Fans Divided Over Mai Winning

Get to know Squid Game: The Challenge's Mai

Who Is Mai From Squid Game: The Challenge? Job, Age & Where Is She Now

Here's the full list of remaining campmates plus who has left I'm A Celeb 2023

Who Was Voted Off I'm A Celebrity 2023 And Which Campmates Are Remaining?

Here's what we know about the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge

Who Is The Winner Of Squid Game: The Challenge?

Here's what we know about Squid Game: The Challenge finalist Phill

Who Is Phill From Squid Game: The Challenge? Job, Age & Where Is He Now

Here's what we know about a new series of Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game: The Challenge Season Two Has Been Confirmed

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits