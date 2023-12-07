On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Sonny Jay 10pm - 1am
7 December 2023, 17:12 | Updated: 7 December 2023, 17:16
You might know him from 'Sex Education,' or even his Christmas movie 'Your Christmas Or Mine', but what don't you know about Asa Butterfield? Here's all the facts you need.
26-year-old Asa Butterfield has been a professional actor since he was just ten years old, featuring first in Son of Rambow back in 2007 and later taking on the lead role in the legendary The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.
Currently, he best known for his role as Otis in Netflix's Sex Education and this Christmas he is starring in the sequel Your Christmas Or Mine 2.
The star has also been seen in the TV series Merlin as well as Tim Burton's 2016 film Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and a Nanny McPhee sequel.
Here are some facts about Asa, his career and his family.
Born on 1st April 1997 Asa is 26 years old. The English actor was born in Islington, North London and now he has his own place in Hackney, East London.
Speaking to Condé Nast back in 2019 he revealed that he is the most happy when he spends time in London with his family and friends. However, he revealed that his other two favourite cities are New York and Tokyo - because he likes "the hustle and bustle".
Asa Butterfield on Sex Education series 4
The Sex Education actor has three siblings; Morgan Benjamin Butterfield his older brother, Loxie his younger sister and Marlie his younger half-sister.
Despite a big age gap between him and his sister's (over a decade) Asa is very close to them.
Asa has said that his parents, Sam Butterfield and Jacqueline Farr, split when he was in his teens. He lived with his mother Jacqueline but maintained a strong relationship with his father.
His mum is a psychologist his dad an advertising copywriter.
Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.