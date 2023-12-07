Who Plays Hayley In ‘Your Christmas Or Mine 2’?

Your Christmas or Mine stars Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk
Your Christmas or Mine stars Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk. Picture: Getty/Prime Video

By Kathryn Knight

‘Your Christmas or Mine 2’ follows the story of Hayley and James, played by two very recognisable faces.

Your Christmas or Mine returned for part two in 2023 after the first film starring Netflix's Sex Education actor Asa Butterfield and rising star Cora Kirk was a streaming success on Prime Video.

The second instalment in the modern festive romcom follows Hayley and James, whose relationship is tested when James’ dad invites Hayley’s family on a luxury ski holiday.

Fans of the first film will know the couple’s Christmas tradition seems to be being split up for the festive period and of course they face the same feat in the latest movie when there’s a mix up with their airport transportation.

Here’s everything you need to know about who plays Hayley and the actress portraying her…

Cora Kirk plays Hayley in Your Christmas or Mine
Cora Kirk plays Hayley in Your Christmas or Mine. Picture: Prime Video

Who plays Hayley in Your Christmas or Mine 2?

Hayley Taylor in Your Christmas or Mine is played by Cora Kirk, a 27-year-old actor.

She stars opposite Asa Butterfield, who fans will recognise from Netflix’s Sex Education where he plays Otis, opposite co-stars Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey.

Who is Cora Kirk, how old is she?

Cora is a 27-year-old actress originally from Manchester who’s now based in London. She trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and worked in stage productions in London before landing roles on the big screen.

What other films has Cora Kirk been in?

Cora starred in daytime soap Doctors on the BBC between 2018 and 2021, playing Morgan Scott and, later, Holly Plummer.

She also starred in movie Prey for the Devil as Emilia in 2022 before appearing in Christmas hit Your Christmas or Mine opposite Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield the same year.

Since then, she’s played Etta Derby in Midsomer Murders, Lila Tate in Father Brown and even appeared in YA cult flick After Everything in 20223, as Freya.

Does Cora Kirk have Instagram?

Cora does have Instagram! You can follow her @corajkirk where she has over 3,000 followers.

