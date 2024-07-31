Selena Gomez Leaves Frustrated Comment On Viral Video About Her Having Cosmetic Surgery

Selena Gomez responds to speculation about her face. Picture: Getty/TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

'Leave me alone,' Selena Gomez replied to a video responding to speculation about what cosmetic surgery she's had done.

"I hate this," Selena Gomez commented on a TikTok responding to speculation about what cosmetic treatments she may or may not have had.

Florida based TikToker Marissa is a PA at Faber Plastic Surgery and is known to do videos breaking down what she believes celebrities have had done. In the past she's done videos on the likes of Maddison Beer and Hailey Bieber.

However, when she was asked to do one about Selena she said: "Let's get into it, I'm just kidding, I literally have no idea what she has gotten done. I think she has been through so much in her life, especially medically related.

"So I don't think it's fair to speculate what cosmetic things she's got done or what to attribute any of these changes to."

Selena Gomez commented 'leave me alone' on the TikTok. Picture: Getty

Marissa went on: "When it comes to Botox and filler I do these things when I'm confident about what they've got done and when it comes to Selena I literally have no idea what to attribute her physical changes to."

"People say Lupus, people say other things, I don't know and let's just leave her be. I feel like she's been through enough in her life and she's beautiful regardless," she said referring to Selena's battle with an autoimmune disease called Lupus.

She said this in front of two side by side pictures of Selena, one with her during her Disney channel days and the second of her more recently where her face is fuller.

Selena Gomez was diagnosed with Lupus at 23. Picture: Getty

Despite the video being posting in November 2023, Selena recently came across it and comment: "I hate this. I was on stripes because of a flare up. I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone."

People believe 'stripes' is meant to read 'steroids' which is the common treatment for Lupus and it's know to cause Cushing's Syndrome which usually results in something called 'moon face'.

It seems Selena was directing her frustration to the original person who asked Marissa to comment what she may of had done, or just generally to people who feel the need to comment on her looks.

However, Marissa made a follow up video saying: "I really hope Selena Gomez does not hate me...I agree with you, I do think we should leave you alone and I said that in the video.

"I totally understand you not appreciating it, I'm not sure of this was a response to me or the comment section or the whole thing."

She went on: "You don't owe it to anyone to tell us why you don't look the same as you did as a teenager, or like in your twenties."

Selena was diagnosed with Lupus in 2013 and since then has been on treatment to reduce the chance of relapse but due to her comment we know she's had at least one flare up since then.

The Wizards Of Waverly Place star is starring in Only Murders In The Building seaon 4 which comes out in August.

