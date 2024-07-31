Selena Gomez Leaves Frustrated Comment On Viral Video About Her Having Cosmetic Surgery

31 July 2024, 11:39

Selena Gomez responds to speculation about her face
Selena Gomez responds to speculation about her face. Picture: Getty/TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

'Leave me alone,' Selena Gomez replied to a video responding to speculation about what cosmetic surgery she's had done.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"I hate this," Selena Gomez commented on a TikTok responding to speculation about what cosmetic treatments she may or may not have had.

Florida based TikToker Marissa is a PA at Faber Plastic Surgery and is known to do videos breaking down what she believes celebrities have had done. In the past she's done videos on the likes of Maddison Beer and Hailey Bieber.

However, when she was asked to do one about Selena she said: "Let's get into it, I'm just kidding, I literally have no idea what she has gotten done. I think she has been through so much in her life, especially medically related.

"So I don't think it's fair to speculate what cosmetic things she's got done or what to attribute any of these changes to."

Selena Gomez commented 'leave me alone' on the TikTok
Selena Gomez commented 'leave me alone' on the TikTok. Picture: Getty

Marissa went on: "When it comes to Botox and filler I do these things when I'm confident about what they've got done and when it comes to Selena I literally have no idea what to attribute her physical changes to."

"People say Lupus, people say other things, I don't know and let's just leave her be. I feel like she's been through enough in her life and she's beautiful regardless," she said referring to Selena's battle with an autoimmune disease called Lupus.

She said this in front of two side by side pictures of Selena, one with her during her Disney channel days and the second of her more recently where her face is fuller.

Selena Gomez was diagnosed with Lupus at 23
Selena Gomez was diagnosed with Lupus at 23. Picture: Getty

Despite the video being posting in November 2023, Selena recently came across it and comment: "I hate this. I was on stripes because of a flare up. I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone."

People believe 'stripes' is meant to read 'steroids' which is the common treatment for Lupus and it's know to cause Cushing's Syndrome which usually results in something called 'moon face'.

It seems Selena was directing her frustration to the original person who asked Marissa to comment what she may of had done, or just generally to people who feel the need to comment on her looks.

However, Marissa made a follow up video saying: "I really hope Selena Gomez does not hate me...I agree with you, I do think we should leave you alone and I said that in the video.

"I totally understand you not appreciating it, I'm not sure of this was a response to me or the comment section or the whole thing."

She went on: "You don't owe it to anyone to tell us why you don't look the same as you did as a teenager, or like in your twenties."

Selena was diagnosed with Lupus in 2013 and since then has been on treatment to reduce the chance of relapse but due to her comment we know she's had at least one flare up since then.

The Wizards Of Waverly Place star is starring in Only Murders In The Building seaon 4 which comes out in August.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Are Ciaran and Nicole still dating?

Are Love Island's Nicole And Ciaran Still Together?

Love Island

Taylor Swift fans have raised money for a local hospital following the Southport attack

Taylor Swift Fans Raise Huge Sum Of Money For Southport Victims

Are Jessy and Joey still together after Love Island?

Are Love Island's Joey And Jessy Still Together?

Love Island

Ayo apparently 'lied' to his girlfriend to go on Love Island

Love Island Finalist Ayo 'Lied' To Girlfriend To Go On The Show

Love Island

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Are Ronnie and Harriett dating?

Are Love Island's Harriett And Ronnie Still Together?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits