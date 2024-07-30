Only Murders Star Confirms They Won't Return For Season 4

A cast member will not be returning to 'OMITB' for season 4. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Only Murders In The Building has said goodbye to one of its cast ahead of the season 4 release.

Only Murders In The Building, starring Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep, is returning for season 4 on August 27th, but in a recent interview one star has confirmed that they won't be reprising their role in the new season.

Confirming his exit from the show, Greys's Anatomy's Jesse Williams said in an interview with People: "No, I'm not in the show anymore."

Jesse played Mabel's love interest, Tobert, in season three and in the season finale viewers said goodbye to Tobert as he left Mabel and New York for a new work opportunity in Los Angeles.

Jesse played Tobert in OMITB season 3. Picture: Alamy

With Tobert's storyline left open-ended his return was always up in the air but in Jesse's absence new cast members have joined the show for it's fourth season.

New faces include Molly Shannon, who you may recognise from The White Lotus, and comedian Eugene Levy, from Schitt's Creek.

Talking to People in August 2023, Jesse praised working alongside Selena, saying that is was a “really delightful” experience.

“We built something that created a nice parallel to these two characters we are playing that are just meeting each other, feeling each other out, and trying to find common ground,” he said.

Jesse Williams confirms he's not in 'Only Murders In The Building' season 4. Picture: Getty

The Greys's Anatomy actor also honoured working with his "heroes" Steve Martin and Martin Short, saying: “It may be the first time I’ve ever been like, ‘Oh, this is the pinch yourself moment.'

“Each of them, independently and together, were such comedy pillars for me and were just so present on my screens growing up.”

