Only Murders Star Confirms They Won't Return For Season 4

30 July 2024, 14:05

A cast member will not be returning to 'OMITB' for season 4
A cast member will not be returning to 'OMITB' for season 4. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Only Murders In The Building has said goodbye to one of its cast ahead of the season 4 release.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Only Murders In The Building, starring Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep, is returning for season 4 on August 27th, but in a recent interview one star has confirmed that they won't be reprising their role in the new season.

Confirming his exit from the show, Greys's Anatomy's Jesse Williams said in an interview with People: "No, I'm not in the show anymore."

Jesse played Mabel's love interest, Tobert, in season three and in the season finale viewers said goodbye to Tobert as he left Mabel and New York for a new work opportunity in Los Angeles.

Jesse played Tobert in OMITB season 3
Jesse played Tobert in OMITB season 3. Picture: Alamy

With Tobert's storyline left open-ended his return was always up in the air but in Jesse's absence new cast members have joined the show for it's fourth season.

New faces include Molly Shannon, who you may recognise from The White Lotus, and comedian Eugene Levy, from Schitt's Creek.

Talking to People in August 2023, Jesse praised working alongside Selena, saying that is was a “really delightful” experience.

“We built something that created a nice parallel to these two characters we are playing that are just meeting each other, feeling each other out, and trying to find common ground,” he said.

Jesse Williams confirms he's not in 'Only Murders In The Building' season 4
Jesse Williams confirms he's not in 'Only Murders In The Building' season 4. Picture: Getty

The Greys's Anatomy actor also honoured working with his "heroes" Steve Martin and Martin Short, saying: “It may be the first time I’ve ever been like, ‘Oh, this is the pinch yourself moment.'

“Each of them, independently and together, were such comedy pillars for me and were just so present on my screens growing up.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Are Ronnie and Harriett dating?

Are Love Island's Harriett And Ronnie Still Together?

Love Island

Are Mimii and Josh still dating outside of the villa?

Are Love Island Winners Mimii And Josh Still Together?

Love Island

Are Jessy and Joey still together after Love Island?

Are Love Island's Joey And Jessy Still Together?

Love Island

House of the Dragon Review Bombed By Homophobic Fans Over Rhaneyra And Mysaria Kiss

House of the Dragon Review Bombed By Homophobic Fans Over Rhaenyra And Mysaria Kiss

TV & Film

Taylor Swift 'completely in shock' following Southport attack

Taylor Swift Releases Heartfelt Statement Following Southport Attack: "I'm Completely In Shock"

The Love Island series 11 final was one to remember

Joey Essex Left Speechless At Love Island Final As Finalists Confirm Feuds

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits