Selena Gomez says she's 'sick' over body shaming comments in powerful response

4 November 2024, 15:54

Selena Gomez has had to defend herself from online bullies once again
Selena Gomez has had to defend herself from online bullies once again. Picture: Getty/TikTok: @selenagomez

By Tiasha Debray

Selena Gomez has once again had to defend herself from online bullies who have commented on her body.

Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight since she was a child and while she and her loving relationship with music producer Benny Blanco have been the most popular headlines over the last year, the starlet is certainly no stranger to the darker side of fame, especially when it comes to unwanted comments from strangers on the internet about her body.

The ex-Disney star recently appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and footage at the event of Selena looking stunning in a glittering red gown made the rounds online.

Unfortunately, some viewers then felt the need to comment on differences they noticed with Selena’s body.

Selena has always been an advocate for body neutrality and has spoken up in the past against fans who feel it necessary to pick apart her appearance.

Selena stars as the lead in Emilia Perez
Selena stars as the lead in Emilia Perez. Picture: Getty

In a now-deleted TikTok video which commented on the way she looked at the event, Selena left a comment that wrote: “This makes me sick… I have SIBO in my small intestine. It flares up.”

She went on to say, “I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body. End of story. No, I am NOT a victim. I'm just human.”

Over her career, Selena has been very candid about her health issues that have affected the way she looks on and off. From going public with her Lupus diagnosis in 2015 which saw her undergo chemotherapy, to her kidney transplant in 2017.

These conditions and treatments may have contributed in some way to her SIBO which stands for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth and according to the Mayo Clinic, can be caused by “surgery or disease.”

The clinic also listed bloating, stomach pain, and malnutrition as common symptoms of SIBO, which alongside her other medical conditions can see the actress/singer’s body shape and weight fluctuate day to day.

In fact, this is something Selena has been candid about online, explaining during a TikTok live from 2023 that she “hold[s] a lot of water weight and that happens very normally, and then when I'm off it [medication] I tend to kind of lose weight.”

Selena Gomez talks candidly about body struggles

