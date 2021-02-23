How Kim Kardashian Told Daughter North About Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian told daughter North West about her divorce from Kanye. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram / Getty

Kim Kardashian has reportedly only told eldest daughter North about her divorce from husband Kanye West.

By Kathryn Knight

Kim Kardashian apparently took daughter North, seven, aside for a one-on-one chat to inform her about her divorce from Kanye West.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly wanted to ensure North “understands” what’s going on between her parents.

North West is the oldest of Kim and Kanye's four kids. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

An insider told Hollywood Life North is the only child of Kim and Kanye’s four kids – who also include Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, one – who “knows what’s going on.”

They said: “The younger kids don’t know what’s happening, but North does know what’s going on. Kim sat her down alone to tell her, but not the younger ones.

“Kim and Kanye have been living like this for so long. The last year has been exactly like this where they’ve been living separate lives both physically and emotionally, so whether there has been paperwork or not, they have not been living in a conventional marital situation.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's four kids; North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The source added the divorce “won’t be a change for the children at all,” as their parents have effectively been living separate lives since last summer.

Despite their split, Kim and Kanye are “trying to do their very best of co-parenting.”

The couple, who were married for almost seven years, are said to be “as amicable as it comes” and are asking for joint legal custody of their children.

They also have a pre-nup in place to protect their individual finances.

