When Is The Next Episode Of The Kardashians On? Date And Air Time

Here's when the next Kardashians episode will air on Hulu and Disney.

By Capital FM

Keep up to date with the latest episodes of The Kardashians on Hulu and Disney+ and when they will air.

The second season of The Kardashians is upon us as we keep up to date with all things Kardashian-Jenner.

Following the first season, fans have been able to take a deeper look at the lives of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall from Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Kanye West.

After we were treated to ten new episodes of season one, fans have been dying to keep up with the latest season.

Here’s when the next episode of The Kardashians will air and what time they’ll be on TV…

Season two of The Kardashians will have ten episodes. Picture: Alamy

When does the next episode of The Kardashians air on Hulu and Disney+

Similar to season 1, in season 2 each new episode will air on Thursdays.

The first episode of season 2 dropped on Thursday, September 22.

This will continue until the season 2 finale in mid-November.

Here’s the schedule for season 2 of The Kardashians:

Thursday 22nd September 2022 - Episode 1

Thursday 29th September 2022 - Episode 2

Thursday 6th October 2022 - Episode 4

Thursday 13th October 2022 - Episode 5

Thursday 20th October 2022 - Episode 6

Thursday 27th October 2022 - Episode 7

Thursday 3rd November 2022 - Episode 8

Thursday 10th November 2022 - Episode 9

Thursday 17th November 2022 - Episode 10 (season 2 finale)

Khloe Kardashian's split from Tristan Thompson is delved into in The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy

The Kardashians airs weekly on Hulu and Disney+. Picture: Alamy

How many episodes of The Kardashians are there in season 2?

There are ten episodes of The Kardashians in season 2, following in the same format as the first season.

The last episode of season 2 will air on Thursday, November 17.

