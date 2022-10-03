When Is The Next Episode Of The Kardashians On? Date And Air Time

3 October 2022, 17:18 | Updated: 3 October 2022, 17:20

Here's when the next Kardashians episode will air on Hulu and Disney
Here's when the next Kardashians episode will air on Hulu and Disney. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Keep up to date with the latest episodes of The Kardashians on Hulu and Disney+ and when they will air.

The second season of The Kardashians is upon us as we keep up to date with all things Kardashian-Jenner.

Following the first season, fans have been able to take a deeper look at the lives of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall from Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Kanye West.

Khloe Kardashian Has Developed Brain Trauma Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Split?

After we were treated to ten new episodes of season one, fans have been dying to keep up with the latest season.

Here’s when the next episode of The Kardashians will air and what time they’ll be on TV…

Season two of The Kardashians will have ten episodes
Season two of The Kardashians will have ten episodes. Picture: Alamy

When does the next episode of The Kardashians air on Hulu and Disney+

Similar to season 1, in season 2 each new episode will air on Thursdays.

The first episode of season 2 dropped on Thursday, September 22.

This will continue until the season 2 finale in mid-November.

Here’s the schedule for season 2 of The Kardashians:

  • Thursday 22nd September 2022 - Episode 1
  • Thursday 29th September 2022 - Episode 2
  • Thursday 6th October 2022 - Episode 4
  • Thursday 13th October 2022 - Episode 5
  • Thursday 20th October 2022 - Episode 6
  • Thursday 27th October 2022 - Episode 7
  • Thursday 3rd November 2022 - Episode 8
  • Thursday 10th November 2022 - Episode 9
  • Thursday 17th November 2022 - Episode 10 (season 2 finale)
Khloe Kardashian's split from Tristan Thompson is delved into in The Kardashians
Khloe Kardashian's split from Tristan Thompson is delved into in The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy
The Kardashians airs weekly on Hulu and Disney+
The Kardashians airs weekly on Hulu and Disney+. Picture: Alamy

How many episodes of The Kardashians are there in season 2?

There are ten episodes of The Kardashians in season 2, following in the same format as the first season.

The last episode of season 2 will air on Thursday, November 17.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Netflix's Blonde has sparked mass backlash since its release

Why Netflix's 'Blonde' Is Receiving Backlash: Inside The Marilyn Monroe Discussion Online

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is over

Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Split?

Gigi and Leo are hanging out again

Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio Have Been Spotted In Paris

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023?

Yolanda Hadid has hit back at criticism she faced over her 'bad parenting'

Gigi Hadid’s Mum Yolanda Hits Back At ‘Bad’ Parenting Comments

Hocus Pocus 2 has now dropped on Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2 Viewers Are All Saying The Same Thing About The Halloween Sequel

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star