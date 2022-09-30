Khloe Kardashian Has Developed Brain Trauma Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

30 September 2022, 15:09 | Updated: 30 September 2022, 15:11

Khloe Kardashian suffered brain trauma following Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal
Khloe Kardashian suffered brain trauma following Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. Picture: Alamy
A doctor has told Khloe Kardashian that she has been experiencing brain trauma in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian has learned that she developed brain trauma following her turbulent relationship with Tristan Thompson, who was caught in an explosive cheating scandal.

In a new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe - who recently welcomed her second baby with Tristan via surrogate - went for a brain scan following her sister Kendall Jenner’s recommendation, to see how her brain was responding to the NBA star’s infidelity.

"I'm actually so interested to see how your brain looks", Kendall tells Khloe, "Mostly after everything that's happened with Tristan."

Khloe Kardashian Turned Down Secret Proposal From Tristan Thompson One Month Before Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian has suffered brain trauma following Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal
Khloe Kardashian has suffered brain trauma following Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. Picture: Hulu/Disney

They then visit Dr Daniel Amen, who gives Khloe an MRI scan, which showed the Good American founder the undeniable signs of brain trauma.

This comes after we learnt in the new episode that Khloe was secretly engaged to Tristan for nine months before his paternity scandal was exposed.

Tristan proposed to Khloe back in December 2020, which she explained she rejected because she wasn’t ‘proud’ or ‘excited’ to tell her family - which led her to hide the proposal from her family.

Khloe Kardashian took an MRI scan on The Kardashians
Khloe Kardashian took an MRI scan on The Kardashians. Picture: Hulu/Disney
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child in August
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child in August. Picture: Hulu/Disney
Khloe revealed she and Tristan were secretly engaged for nine months
Khloe revealed she and Tristan were secretly engaged for nine months. Picture: Alamy

Khloe is said to have accepted another proposal a few months later in February 2021, but they were broken up again by that December when she found out he was fathering another child with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Meanwhile, Khloe and Tristan had already begun the surrogacy process with their second child at that point; a baby boy who was born in August this year.

Khloe and Tristan are officially over for good now, with the pair continuing to co-parent their four-year-old daughter True and their newborn son.

