Khloe Kardashian Turned Down Secret Proposal From Tristan Thompson One Month Before Cheating Scandal

29 September 2022, 12:16

Khloe Kardashian said she rejected Tristan Thompson's proposal because she wasn't 'proud'
Khloe Kardashian said she rejected Tristan Thompson's proposal because she wasn't 'proud'
Khloe Kardashian revealed that Tristan Thompson had proposed to her in December 2020.

Khloe Kardashian, who recently welcomed her second child via surrogate, has revealed that she rejected a marriage proposal from Tristan Thompson just a month before his most recent cheating scandal was exposed with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian spilled that Tristan had popped the question but Khloe kept it a secret for months.

NBA star Tristan proposed to Khloe back in December 2020, and not only did Khloe reject the proposal, but she didn’t tell her family.

“The fact that he proposed and you never told us, and I asked him months later,” Kim said to Khloe in a conversation.

Khloe Kardashian revealed that Tristan Thompson proposed to her in December 2020
Khloe Kardashian revealed that Tristan Thompson proposed to her in December 2020
Khloe and Tristan recently welcomed their second child
Khloe and Tristan recently welcomed their second child

Kim then recalled Tristan saying: “‘Oh, I did it months ago. She didn’t tell you guys?'”

The mum-of-four later said in a confessional: “I'll never forget Tristan calling me and he was gonna propose to her on Valentine's Day, which was a year since they had drama so this was last Valentine's Day [2021].

“And then I called him the day after and I was like, 'Hey, I never heard anything from Khloe. Oh my god, did you propose?’ And he was like, 'Oh yeah, I did in December.' Oh my God, she didn't tell us!" she added.

Khloe said in a confessional that she rejected the proposal because she didn’t feel ‘proud’ of his offer.

Khloe revealed she rejected Tristan's proposal
Khloe revealed she rejected Tristan's proposal
Khloe said she wasn't 'comfortable' accepting Tristan's proposal
Khloe said she wasn't 'comfortable' accepting Tristan's proposal

The Good American founder said: “I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone, and that’s why I said I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family.

“As hurtful as that probably was for him to hear it was the truth. I’m not ever gonna accept something and give someone false hope.”

It was confirmed that Tristan was fathering his third child with Maralee Nichols not long after, with the basketball player sharing a public apology to Khloe at the time.

