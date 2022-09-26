Is Khloe Kardashian Dating 365 Days Actor Michele Morrone?

Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone have sparked rumours they're dating. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone from 365 Days have sparked dating rumours.

Khloe Kardashian fans think there may be a new couple alert after she sparked dating rumours with Michele Morrone from the hit Netflix film 365 Days.

Just days after season 2 of The Kardashians aired on Hulu, showing Khloe’s heartbreaking reaction to Tristan Thompson’s infidelity, the mum-of-two was spotted hanging out with the Italian actor at Milan Fashion Week.

But are Khloe and Michele dating? Here’s what we know…

Khloe Kardashian recently welcomed her second baby with Tristan Thompson. Picture: Alamy

Fans think Khloe Kardashian is dating Michele Morrone from 365 Days. Picture: Alamy

Is Khloe Kardashian dating Michele Morrone?

Khloe and Michele first sparked dating rumours after they were pictured together at Milan Fashion Week, where the Kardashian star’s sister Kim debuted Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer new collection.

It all started when Michele, 31, who plays Massimo in the 365 Days movie trilogy, posted a photo with Khloe, 38, on his Instagram Story.

He was pictured with his arm around the Good American founder and the cosy snap has since gone viral online, with many fans already shipping them.

Khloe Kardashian sparked dating rumours with Michele Morrone. Picture: Michele Morrone/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian e Michele Morrone durante o “After Party” na Itália - 24 de setembro. pic.twitter.com/m4axDQqiG5 — Khloé Kardashian Brasil (@khloedashbra) September 25, 2022

Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) is a duo I never knew I needed pic.twitter.com/tDzqvejJmF — Keeping up (@Stillkeepingup) September 24, 2022

Alongside the snap shared on Michele's Story, the pair were also then pictured sitting next to each other on the front row at the Milan Fashion Week Dolce & Gabbana show, as Khloe and her family watched Kim’s debut of the new collection.

Meanwhile, a video of the duo chatting during the D&G after-party has also since gone viral.

Fans have been sent into meltdown over the potential new couple after Khloe’s heartbreak following her turbulent relationship with Tristan after he was involved in a string of cheating scandals.

However, Khloe and Michele are yet to address the dating rumours.

