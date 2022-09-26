Is Khloe Kardashian Dating 365 Days Actor Michele Morrone?

26 September 2022, 12:30

Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone have sparked rumours they're dating
Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone have sparked rumours they're dating. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone from 365 Days have sparked dating rumours.

Khloe Kardashian fans think there may be a new couple alert after she sparked dating rumours with Michele Morrone from the hit Netflix film 365 Days.

Just days after season 2 of The Kardashians aired on Hulu, showing Khloe’s heartbreaking reaction to Tristan Thompson’s infidelity, the mum-of-two was spotted hanging out with the Italian actor at Milan Fashion Week.

Fans Think Khloé Kardashians Daughter True Just Let Slip Kylie Jenner’s Son’s Name

Khloé Kardashian Hints At Baby Boy’s Name On The Kardashians

But are Khloe and Michele dating? Here’s what we know…

Khloe Kardashian recently welcomed her second baby with Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian recently welcomed her second baby with Tristan Thompson. Picture: Alamy
Fans think Khloe Kardashian is dating Michele Morrone from 365 Days
Fans think Khloe Kardashian is dating Michele Morrone from 365 Days. Picture: Alamy

Is Khloe Kardashian dating Michele Morrone?

Khloe and Michele first sparked dating rumours after they were pictured together at Milan Fashion Week, where the Kardashian star’s sister Kim debuted Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer new collection.

It all started when Michele, 31, who plays Massimo in the 365 Days movie trilogy, posted a photo with Khloe, 38, on his Instagram Story.

He was pictured with his arm around the Good American founder and the cosy snap has since gone viral online, with many fans already shipping them.

Khloe Kardashian sparked dating rumours with Michele Morrone
Khloe Kardashian sparked dating rumours with Michele Morrone. Picture: Michele Morrone/Instagram

Alongside the snap shared on Michele's Story, the pair were also then pictured sitting next to each other on the front row at the Milan Fashion Week Dolce & Gabbana show, as Khloe and her family watched Kim’s debut of the new collection.

Meanwhile, a video of the duo chatting during the D&G after-party has also since gone viral.

Fans have been sent into meltdown over the potential new couple after Khloe’s heartbreak following her turbulent relationship with Tristan after he was involved in a string of cheating scandals.

However, Khloe and Michele are yet to address the dating rumours.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Taylor has started revealing the tracklist

Every Song Taylor Swift Has Unveiled During 'Midnights Mayhem With Me'

Everything you need to know about the alleged Don't Worry, Darling feud between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles

What’s Really Going On With Florence Pugh And Olivia Wilde? The Don’t Worry Darling Feud Rumours Explained

Here's what time After Ever Happy will be released on Amazon Prime in the UK

How To Watch After Ever Happy In The UK

Wicked is being adapted into a feature flick!

All The Details On Ariana Grande's Film Adaptation Of Wicked The Musical

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star