Khloé Kardashian Hints At Baby Boy’s Name On The Kardashians

By Kathryn Knight

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their baby boy earlier this summer, and she’s been hinting at his name since his arrival.

The Kardashians are setting a new trend in keeping their baby names under wraps, with Khloé Kardashian only hinting at her new son’s moniker since his arrival in August and her sister Kylie Jenner keeping her baby’s name private since he was born back in February.

After The Kardashians season two premiered on 22 September, fans want to know more about Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy, including the name they picked for him.

Khloé hinted at what her son’s name might be in the first series two episode, revealing: “It’s going to start with a T.”

She added: “I mean, that’s really the only names I’ve been looking at.”

Khloé Kardashian hinted at her baby boy's name on The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy / Disney+

Khloé’s mum Kris Jenner then shared her own ideas, joking they should call the tot Travis after Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s respective partners, Travis Barker and Travis Scott.

“We can name him Travis and then just have an easy three,” she joked.

Khloé and Tristan’s baby was born via surrogate, with the news only emerging a few months before their son’s arrival.

Their surrogate fell pregnant just a few weeks before it emerged Tristan was expecting a baby with fitness model Maralee Nichols, who welcomed their son in December 2021.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have an on-off relationship. Picture: Alamy

Tristan Thompson secretly fathered another child in 2021. Picture: Alamy

In the new episode fans got to see the moment Kim found out Khloé and Tristan were having another baby, with Khloé revealing all to her sister just as they found out about Tristan’s latest scandal.

Khloé asked Kim to take her off of loud speaker while the cameras were still rolling.

And in a confessional to the camera Khloé is later seen telling the family: “I don’t even want to say ‘Tristan and I’,” before adding: “I am having another baby.”

Khloé said they didn’t share their pregnancy news sooner because she didn’t want to see the world questioning why she was having another baby with Tristan.

Her sisters, including Kendall Jenner, said Tristan encouraging Khloé to go forward with the surrogacy process was a way to ‘trap her’.

