Inside Kim Kardashian’s New $70 Million Oceanfront Malibu Mansion

21 September 2022, 11:52

Kim Kardashian bought a new home in Malibu with its own private beach
Kim Kardashian bought a new home in Malibu with its own private beach. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram/Adrian Anz
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian has just splashed $70million a brand new house in Malibu.

Kim Kardashian is adding to her existing real estate bank after purchasing a stunning $70million new home in Malibu.

The new beachfront property is worth a staggering $70.4 million (£61.7million) and was previously owned by supermodel Cindy Crawford.

With an impressive location comes an impressive neighbourhood, which consists of some pretty huge stars including her estranged husband Kanye West, who is 14 miles down the road, as well as the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Neil Diamond.

Kim Kardashian bought her new Malibu home for $70million
Kim Kardashian bought her new Malibu home for $70million. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian purchased the oceanfront Malibu mansion to vacation with her kids
Kim Kardashian purchased the oceanfront Malibu mansion to vacation with her kids. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The reality TV star is set to get the privacy she wants from this new mansion as the home is said to be ‘invisible from the street’.

The inside of the home is just as stunning as the outside as the mansion boasts 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a gym, a pool, a spa, a tennis court, and a private beach - fit for Kim and her four children.

The new Malibu property is said to be a holiday home for The Kardashians star to bring her kids on vacation.

Kim Kardashian's new Malibu property is complete with a private beach
Kim Kardashian's new Malibu property is complete with a private beach. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Additional to this new oceanfront property, Kim has a giant Hidden Hills property and reportedly even has two ‘spare’ homes in the area as well as a luxury condo in Calabasas and a vacant property at the Madison Club.

This comes after it was reported that the SKIMS owner wanted to sell her $5.3million Hidden Hills ranch following her divorce from Kanye West.

The ranch home is located near Kim's main home, a $60 million mansion she formerly shared with Ye during their marriage.

