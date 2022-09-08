Pete Davidson ‘Dumped’ Kim Kardashian Because Of Kanye West ‘Baggage And Drama’

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian apparently broke up amid Kanye West's harassment and targeting of the comedian. Picture: Getty

Pete Davidson is said to have ended things with Kim Kardashian for more reasons than just their long-distance relationship.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian ended their whirlwind romance last month, just nine months after it began.

The pair quickly became the most talked-about couple in Hollywood after they started dating following Kim’s hosting duties on Saturday Night Live in October last year, where the comedian formerly worked.

However, after multiple selfies, a handful of red carpet appearances and three tattoos later, the pair called it quits, with reports at the time claiming they ended over their busy schedules and long-distance struggles.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight at the time that ‘the spark between them had faded, in addition to the mum-of-four not feeling ready for ‘something serious’ with Pete, who is 13 years her junior.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian ended their relationship last month. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended things after nine months. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

However, Pete’s good friend and talk show host Johnny Potenza reckons there was more behind the break-up than their clash of schedules.

Speaking to this tabloid, Johnny explained that he thought the longstanding drama and feud with Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West massively contributed to the split, after Ye sent multiple threats online to Pete, including some controversial lyrics about him.

Johnny said: “The gossip columns claim they both made the agreement to split but I think Kim had too much baggage for him. She’s 20 years older, she has four kids and she was married to Kanye West who was always making trouble for them.

“Kanye was picking fights and calling him names. For a man his age it was childish – a pathetic love drama. Most of the people I know in Staten Island were saying it wouldn’t last."

Kanye West's harassment is said to have contributed to Pete Davidson's breakup with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

“They come from two completely different backgrounds," he continued, "Everyone was shocked he was dating Kim, who is a very classy woman. Pete always lived like a regular guy his age.”

Reports aside, it seems there is no bad blood between the exes as Kim recently called Pete ‘a cutie’ and said ‘they don’t really make them like him anymore’ in a chat with Interview.

This comes after Pete was reportedly said to be ‘seeking help’ for the online harassment he received from Kanye, with reports claiming he’s been in ‘trauma therapy’ since April because of Ye’s threats.

