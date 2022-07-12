Pete Davidson Just Got A Fourth Tattoo Tribute To Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson got another tattoo dedicated to Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty/@kimkardashian/Instagram

Pete Davidson has shown his love for girlfriend Kim Kardashian with another tattoo - this time it’s dedicated to a milestone in their relationship.

Pete Davidson has added a new tattoo to his impressive collection of inkings in the form of another tribute to his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder shared a series of loved-up snaps with her comedian beau on Instagram and a new tribute to their romance can be seen on his collarbone.

The inking adorably pays tribute to his very first kiss with Kim, which they shared when they filmed Saturday Night Live together during a skit of Jasmine and Aladdin on the magic carpet.

Kim Kardashian fans noticed Pete Davidson has 'Jasmine and Aladdin' tattooed on his collarbone. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Pete simply has written in tiny, cursive text: “Jasmine and Aladdin,” marking the milestone in their relationship.

This isn’t the first tattoo Pete has dedicated to the mum-of-four, as fans also spotted a new inking on his neck in May, which was supposedly in honour of Kim’s kids.

The tattoo is written in bold, black letters and appears to spell out the initials ‘KNSCP’, which fans thought likely represented her four children with ex Kanye West; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Pete Davidson has a tattoo tribute to Kim Kardashian's career aspirations. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Pete Davidson had a branding of Kim Kardashian's name on his chest. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for nine months. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Prior to this, Kim revealed in an interview on The Ellen Show in March that he also got a branding of her name on his chest as he wanted ‘something he can’t get rid of’ since he’s in the process of removing his tattoos.

Pete’s even got an inking of Kim’s career ambitions, which reads: “My girl is a lawyer,” proving he’s the ultimate supportive boyfriend!

Kim and Pete began dating in October last year, and they’ve gone from strength to strength since, with the pair even making a handful of red carpet appearances together earlier this year.

