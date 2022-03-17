3 Details Kim Kardashian Spilled About Pete Davidson During Ellen Interview

17 March 2022

Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson in her first TV interview on The Ellen Show since she began dating the Saturday Night Live star.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are the couple no one saw coming last year but have quickly become one of fans’ favourite power couples around right now.

Although they kept their relationship lowkey at the start, the SKIMS founder is more than happy to gush about her SNL comedian beau now, and she joined The Ellen Show to do just that.

In case you haven’t been able to catch up on Kim’s full chat with Ellen just yet, we’ve rounded up some key points that she spoke about which have been the talk of social media.

Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson on The Ellen Show
Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson on The Ellen Show. Picture: Alamy

Pete Davidson has three tattoos of Kim including a branding

Pete Davidson has three tattoos of Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson has three tattoos of Kim Kardashian. Picture: David Sirus/Instagram

During Kim’s chat with Ellen, she revealed that Pete has not only one - but three tattoos of her!

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the first of the inkings on Pete’s chest after his alleged texts to Kanye West were leaked by his pal and comic Dave Siru, in which Pete sent Ye a selfie of him in bed with Kim.

However, Kim confirmed to Ellen that that inking is actually a branding!

She said: “I think he was like, 'I want something that's there that I can't, you know, get rid of, 'cause he's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats.

"So he's like, 'I don't wanna be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it, like, there as a scar on me.'"

Kim then went on to explain that he actually has two other tattoos of the reality star, including one which reads: “My girl is a lawyer’,” with the mum-of-four adding: “That one's really cute.”

Kim Kardashian dishes on going Instagram official with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian went Instagram official with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian went Instagram official with Pete Davidson. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim shared her very first snaps with Pete on the ‘gram just days ago, showing some PDA in what appears to be a hotel - and they look super loved-up.

Speaking on going Insta official with Pete, Kim revealed it’s her first time dating since the app has been so popular, especially when it comes to couple posts.

"I don't know what the right thing to do is,” Kim admitted, “I haven't dated since before Instagram existed, I don't know what the rules are.”

Kim Kardashian explains there’s plenty of unseen snaps of her and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian got candid about her romance with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian got candid about her romance with Pete Davidson. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

On the topic of going Instagram official with her boyfriend, Kim explained she has many more cutesy couple pictures in the bank that are yet to be shared with fans.

Kim explained: "I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, 'Oh my god, we're so cute!”

Going on to say why she keeps posts about Pete rare, she added: “But then I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate, don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse.'"

