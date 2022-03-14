Kim Kardashian Fans Spot Photoshop Fail As She Goes Instagram Official With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian appears to have edited the carpet in her Instagram photos with Pete Davidson. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian made her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram official - but fans noticed an editing blunder in one of her snaps.

Kim Kardashian sent the internet into a frenzy after sharing her first-ever snaps with Pete Davidson on social media - making their relationship Instagram official!

However, fans were quick to notice what appeared to be a ‘Photoshop fail’ as she was called out for apparently editing the carpet in her post.

To recap, the mum-of-four shared a series of PDA posts with her Saturday Night Live comedian beau, where they appeared to be at a hotel.

However, Kim shared the photos on Twitter, before deleting them and going on to share them on Instagram instead.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have gone Instagram official. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian shared PDA snaps with Pete Davidson. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

It wasn’t long before eagle-eyed fans noticed a slight difference in the reposted pictures, seeing a difference in the carpet patterns.

Immediately fans were left questioning why Kim would edit the carpets in her post - and naturally, people gathered to Twitter to discuss what really led to the bizarre edit.

Although one person claimed it was ‘all for the aesthetic’, another fan made a very fair point that Kim may have edited the carpets to avoid people knowing which hotel she was staying in.

Someone online pointed out that Kim originally posted these pictures with a different carpet and reposted with a different one and now I am truly lost as to if anything on earth is real pic.twitter.com/brI8uyrgc2 — Sam (@sam_oniraug) March 14, 2022

“So someone couldn’t guess what hotel she’s in,” theorised one fan, while another chimed in: “So no one knows where she is. The Twitter carpet is pretty distinct to a specific hotel."

A lot of people were shook at just how well the edit was done, also, with another person going on to say: “They even got the reflection on the FIRE EXTINGUISHER glass front to match. And shadows are perfect. This is masterful."

Photoshop aside, fans are definitely happy to finally see a glimpse of Kim and Pete on the ‘gram!

