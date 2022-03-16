Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About IVF Struggles After Trying For A Baby With Travis Barker

16 March 2022, 12:21

Kourtney Kardashian revealed her IVF treatment triggered 'early menopause and weight gain'
Kourtney Kardashian revealed her IVF treatment triggered 'early menopause and weight gain'. Picture: Alamy/Hulu
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kourtney Kardashian has got candid about her IVF treatment in a leaked clip from upcoming Hulu show The Kardashians.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she and her fiancé Travis Barker have been trying to conceive a baby and opened up about her struggle with her IVF journey.

The 42-year-old shares three children with long-term ex-boyfriend Scott Disick; Mason, Penelope and Reign, but following her engagement to her Blink-182 beau in October last year, the Poosh founder revealed she wants to have a child with Travis.

Kourtney Kardashian Saying Work ‘Isn’t A Priority’ Resurfaces After Agreeing With Kim On ‘Work Harder’ Ethic

In a leaked clip for upcoming show on Hulu, The Kardashians, Kourtney can be seen announcing that she wants to expand her family, saying in the video: “Travis and I want to have a baby.”

Revealing that she is undergoing IVF to conceive with her rockstar beau, Kourtney got candid about how the treatment had put her into early menopause.

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her IVF journey on The Kardashians
Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her IVF journey on The Kardashians. Picture: Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian revealed that her IVF treatment caused her to gain weight
Kourtney Kardashian revealed that her IVF treatment caused her to gain weight. Picture: E!

The older sister of Kim and Khloe also revealed that the treatment caused her to gain weight.

Confiding in momager Kris Jenner, Kourtney opened up about how trolls had left cruel comments on her pictures following her weight gain.

She said: “I’m, like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are trying for a baby
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are trying for a baby. Picture: Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

"The medication that they’ve been giving me," she added, "they put me into menopause."

"Based off of what? A drug?" asked Kris, to which Kourtney replied: “Yes.”

The new Kardashian series is set to share more moments from the family’s biggest milestones in the past year, including Kourtney and Travis’ engagement, Kim’s ongoing divorce from Kanye West as well as her new relationship with Pete Davidson and Kylie’s pregnancy journey ahead of welcoming her second baby, Wolf.

