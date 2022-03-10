Kourtney Kardashian Saying Work ‘Isn’t A Priority’ Resurfaces After Agreeing With Kim On ‘Work Harder’ Ethic

Kourtney Kardashian has come under fire for agreeing with Kim over her 'work harder' ethic. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram/Alamy

By Capital FM

Kourtney Kardashian agreed with sister Kim after she advised women in business to ‘work harder’ in a new interview, which has since gone viral online.

Kardashian fans have called out Kourtney's reaction to Kim’s 'work harder' advice after she gave a take on women's work ethic.

The Kardashian sisters and momager Kris Jenner joined Variety for an interview to speak about their upcoming Hulu show, where Kim’s opinion of ‘working harder’ sparked a lot of backlash online.

She said: “I have the best advice for women in business: Get your f**king a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Kourtney laughs in agreement in the clip, adding: “That is so true.”

Fans have called out Kourtney Kardashian for agreeing with Kim's 'work harder' advice. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian's reaction to Kim's advice has sparked backlash online. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

However, it wasn’t long before fans pointed out Kourtney’s many previous statements about how working ‘isn’t her priority’, with some going on to brand the Poosh founder ‘hypocritical’.

One person shared the clip of Kim’s advice, writing: “Love how kourtney says ‘that’s so true’ as if she wasn’t the one to give us the iconic line: ‘working is just not my top priority’.”

“Loooooool not Kourtney ‘work is just not my priority’ Kardashian agreeing w/ Kimberley,” added a second.

“It’s Kourtney in the back talking bout some ‘that’s so true.’ Girl you said working isn’t even your priority,” read another tweet.

A fourth went on to write: “Not Kourtney of all ppl saying ‘that’s so true’ [sic].”

Following the viral clip, former employees of the famous family have since hopped online to share stories about what it was allegedly like working with them, making claims about ‘toxic’ environments.

However, the sisters are yet to respond to the claims.

