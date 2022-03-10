Former Kardashians Staff Share 'Toxic' Stories Amid Backlash Over Kim’s Work Ethic Advice

People who have worked for the Kardashians over the years have gathered online to share stories about what it was allegedly like working with the family following Kim's comments on work ethic.

Staff who worked with the Kardashians for their long-running Keeping Up With The Kardashians show - which has now come to an end after 20 seasons - have taken to Twitter to share some controversial stories about what it was like working with the family.

The stories have since gone viral online after someone shared a collage of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kris Jenner, Kendall and Kylie, asking: “In your opinion, who carried Keeping Up With The Kardashians?”

The replies have circulated online, with many people sharing wild claims about ‘toxic work environments’.

“Their unpaid interns,” one person wrote in response to the tweet alongside an alleged job posting for a ‘part-time unpaid internship’ role for Jenner Communications.

Another person said: “I did when I worked on the show for 2 seasons during the peak of my alcoholism,” before adding, “[me wearing a Big Dogs t shirt sweating gin at 7 am in the calabasas sun] Sorry for being in your way, Kylie. Won’t happen again, mam.”

This comes after the Kardashians did a new interview with Variety, in which they were talking about their upcoming new show on Hulu - and Kim was hit with a serious amount of backlash after making comments about womens’ work ethic.

She said: “I have the best advice for women in business: Get your f**king a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Kim’s comment has been the talk of social media as she came under fire overnight with more former employees sharing stories to hit out at the SKIMS founder’s ‘advice’.

I did when I worked on the show for 2 seasons during the peak of my alcoholism https://t.co/Vks9NFRVps — A-List Actor Dave McNamee (@DaveMcNamee3000) March 9, 2022

I worked my little college ass off for free for Kimberly. So I better get some addendum in here saying “except Celene, she was amazing” https://t.co/qbXBuQcbx8 — Celene Zavala (@Celenerz) March 9, 2022

I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️ https://t.co/mzvnTomjS3 — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) March 9, 2022

A former employee for the Kardashians' apps claimed: “I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out 'sick' more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side.”

“I worked my little college a** off for free for Kimberly,” claimed another person, “So I better get some addendum in here saying ‘except Celene, she was amazing’.”

This isn’t the first time former KUWTK employees have shared their stories about ‘toxic environments’ online after the family came under fire in recent years.

The Kardashians are yet to respond to the claims made by their former employees.

