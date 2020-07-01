Kim Kardashian Slammed By ‘Poorly Paid' Ex-Employee After Reaching Billionaire Status

Kim Kardashian was accused of underpaying her employees. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Kim Kardashian’s former employee claims she was struggling with money while working for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kim Kardashian came under fire after an ex-employee took to Twitter to claim she was forced to shop at the '99 Cents Only Store’ when she worked for the reality star family, due to her low income.

The beauty writer, named Jessica DeFino, also said that she was banned from getting another income to support herself during her time working as an Editor on the Kardashian-Jenner Official Apps.

Kim Kardashian Becomes Billionaire After Selling $200 Million Stake In KKW Beauty

She took to Twitter to respond to Kim’s tweet, where the reality star bragged about have 14 Friesian horses on her ranch, writing: “I had to buy groceries at the 99 Cents Only Store when I worked as an editor on the Kardashian-Jenner Official Apps.

“And got reprimanded for freelancing on the side.”

Kim Kardashian became a billionaire after selling stake in KKW. Picture: Instagram

I had to buy groceries at the 99 Cents Only Store when I worked as an editor on the Kardashian-Jenner Official Apps ❤️ and got reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️❤️ https://t.co/E4crddQo7i — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) June 30, 2020

They had me do a 10 page edit test on Christmas Eve and then ghosted me — Elizabeth Denton (@Elizabethann1) July 1, 2020

In a separate tweet, Jessica added: "To be clear: Love the 99 Cents Only Store, fantastic produce department. And the freelancing thing was in my contract.

"It’s an awful, exploitative policy that makes sure eager, inexperienced, & poorly paid employees remain inexperienced & poorly paid.”

Jessica’s LinkedIn page claims she worked for the KUWTK family between May 2015 and July 2016 as an Assistant Editor of Khloe’s Official App, adding that she ‘launched all 5 Kardashian Official Apps’.

The tweet received a lot of attention on social media, with fans slamming the mother-of-four for underpaying her after reaching her billionaire status.

Do you really think she cares about what ppl are going through? As long as her family is okay. She doesn’t have any worries or understand what most of us are going through. — Mar (@_cleopatron) June 30, 2020

Billionaires don't create wealth, they harvest it — Jamie Butterworth (@JamieBworth) June 30, 2020

One person tweeted: “Do you think she cares what ppl are going through? As long as her family is okay. She doesn’t have any worries or understand what most of us are going through [sic].”

“Billionaires don’t create wealth, they harvest it,” added another.

Another former employee of Kim joined in on the thread, saying: “They had me do a 10 page edit test on Christmas Eve and then ghosted me."

Kim is yet to respond to the claims.

