Travis Barker Honours Kourtney Kardashian In A Sweet International Women’s Day Post

Travis Barker shared a sweet post dedicated to Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: @travisbarker/Instagram/Alamy

By Capital FM

Travis Barker penned a heartwarming message to Kourtney Kardashian and his daughters for IWD.

Travis Barker doesn’t tend to shy away from public displays of affection towards his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian, so he made sure to share a sweet tribute to the reality star on International Women’s Day.

The Blink-182 drummer paid homage to his soon-to-be wife in the most adorable way as he posted a photo of Kourtney alongside his daughter Alabama Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya on his Instagram Stories.

Travis sweetly wrote: “Happy #internationalwomensday to these special ones I love so much.”

Travis Barker shared a sweet post about Kourtney Kardashian for IWD. Picture: @travisbarker/Instagram

Travis Barker gushed about Kourtney Kardashian in his new post. Picture: @travisbarker/Instagram

In the snap, Kourtney, Alabama and Atiana were sporting all-black outfits coordinated with matching puffer jackets.

Kourtney and Travis have been going from strength to strength since they began dating in January 2021, with the pair going on to get engaged in October.

The A-list couple have also been spending a lot of time together as a family, blending their respective families.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are set to get married this spring/summer. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Travis shares daughter Alabama, stepdaughter Atiana and son Landon with ex Shanna Moakler.

Meanwhile, Kourtney shares sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope with her long-term ex-boyfriend and former KUWTK star Scott Disick.

Kravis are reportedly looking to get married this spring or summer, which we’re sure will be the wedding of the year!

