Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Pantry In $15M Mansion & Why Fans Can’t Stop Talking About It

9 March 2022, 13:01

Khloe Kardashian's pantry is all fans can talk about
Khloe Kardashian's pantry is all fans can talk about. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Khloe Kardashian has the pantry of dreams!

Khloe Kardashian is known for her incredible organisation skills when it comes to the interior design of her home - and it’s no different for her brand new mansion.

The KUWTK reality star moved into her new $15million (£11.3million) Hidden Hills home next door to her momager Kris Jenner and has now showed off her pantry which has given fans everywhere pantry envy!

The room features a whopping $2,000 (£1,500) worth of jars and organisers to stock her food and snacks.

Kim Kardashian Shares Behind The Scenes Look Into How She Was Taped Into Balenciaga Catsuit

Khloe Kardashian's pantry has sent fans into meltdown online
Khloe Kardashian's pantry has sent fans into meltdown online. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

The Good American founder proudly displays all types of food in clear, labelled jars and cake stands, leaving fans to brand her pantry ‘a work of art’.

Khloe fans got a sneak-peek into the pantry through her older sister Kourtney’s lifestyle brand Poosh, with an article on its website that gave everyone an exclusive first look at the super organised room.

The room has been described as a ‘wildly curated pantry room', while also being ‘organised, labelled, and showcased by category’.

Khloe Kardashian lives with daughter True in her Hidden Hills home
Khloe Kardashian lives with daughter True in her Hidden Hills home. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram
Khloe Kardashian's pantry has been admired by fans
Khloe Kardashian's pantry has been admired by fans. Picture: E!

Her china sets are also on display on the top shelves alongside an entire baking section - how impressive!

Khloe’s new home boasts a jaw-dropping 10,000 square feet of space, equipped with a huge pool and stunning surroundings, so a stunning pantry is fitting for the rest of her home's aesthetic.

The younger sister of Kim Kardashian lives with her three-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

