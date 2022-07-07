11 Reactions To Kim Kardashian’s Catwalk Debut At Paris Fashion Week

7 July 2022, 14:31

Kim Kardashian fans reacted to her catwalk debut at PFW
Kim Kardashian fans reacted to her catwalk debut at PFW. Picture: Getty/@kimkardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian’s catwalk debut at Paris Fashion Week has sparked a surge of memes and reactions from fans.

Kim Kardashian’s debut at Paris Couture Fashion Week has received a mix of reactions from fans.

The SKIMS owner walked the Balenciaga Haute Couture runway in a gorgeous black full-length gown, created by designer Demna Gvasalia.

Other A-listers walked on the runway including Dua Lipa, supermodel Naomi Campbell and actress Nicole Kidman.

All The Celebrities Who Have ‘Cancelled’ 4 July Celebrations Amid Roe V Wade: From Kim Kardashian To Katy Perry

Kim Kardashian's catwalk debut received a mix of reactions
Kim Kardashian's catwalk debut received a mix of reactions. Picture: Getty

The 41-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to share her excitement about joining the catwalk, writing: “BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW!

“What an honor to walk in a couture show! thank you @balenciaga and @demna for this amazing experience!’”

Despite Kim looking stunning during her runway debut, fans took to social media to criticise her modelling strut and posture throughout the catwalk.

Some people even compared it to sister Kendall Jenner’s modelling skills.

Here’s a roundup of some of the reactions to Kim’s catwalk debut…

