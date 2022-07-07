11 Reactions To Kim Kardashian’s Catwalk Debut At Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian fans reacted to her catwalk debut at PFW. Picture: Getty/@kimkardashian/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian’s catwalk debut at Paris Fashion Week has sparked a surge of memes and reactions from fans.

Kim Kardashian’s debut at Paris Couture Fashion Week has received a mix of reactions from fans.

The SKIMS owner walked the Balenciaga Haute Couture runway in a gorgeous black full-length gown, created by designer Demna Gvasalia.

Other A-listers walked on the runway including Dua Lipa, supermodel Naomi Campbell and actress Nicole Kidman.

Kim Kardashian's catwalk debut received a mix of reactions. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian for Balenciaga Couture. pic.twitter.com/WtDWwi2j6P — Liz Kardash (@lizpkardash) July 6, 2022

The 41-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to share her excitement about joining the catwalk, writing: “BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW!

“What an honor to walk in a couture show! thank you @balenciaga and @demna for this amazing experience!’”

Despite Kim looking stunning during her runway debut, fans took to social media to criticise her modelling strut and posture throughout the catwalk.

Some people even compared it to sister Kendall Jenner’s modelling skills.

Here’s a roundup of some of the reactions to Kim’s catwalk debut…

😂😂 Kendall could have at least given her some tips - it’s giving RHONY season 3 Ramona for me — Faye Champion (@fayewarfield) July 6, 2022

She’s just… walking. She looks amazing but she’s walking like she’s on her way to the Dairy Queen counter. — Ταννερ (@Rennat456) July 6, 2022

Are you saying Kim Kardashian walked the same Balenciaga show with Naomi Campbell? With that walk? — ch (@Apostoool) July 7, 2022

This walk…it seems like nobody wants to work these days https://t.co/4yG5Z5kiHt — Nicolas is in renaissance (@niggaolas) July 6, 2022

Michael Myers chasing Jamie Lee Curtis in every halloween movie pic.twitter.com/M5P6H3Cxar — Danita Jo (@danielwwelch) July 6, 2022

one thing about miss kim, she is NOT a runway model https://t.co/poUoaJNrPa — ´ (@whqytry) July 7, 2022

why is kim's walk exactly like kendall's like 😭😭😭😭 just shows how mediocre she is https://t.co/h6xFelf92D — ita thee kan 🃏 (@ryomenjmn) July 7, 2022

passing his roommate(s) in the living room on the way out pic.twitter.com/ukIhmHkDcH — ye olde uncle gworl (@mxhoneytrap) July 6, 2022

Kim Kardashian went to the Kendall Jenner school of runway pic.twitter.com/oEuyajA81A — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) July 6, 2022

why she walking like a victorian ghost https://t.co/ugJMcOfXrL — talia⁷🃏 (@tric0l0rcat) July 7, 2022

