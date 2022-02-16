Kanye West Issues Apology To Kim Kardashian For ‘Harassing’ Her Amid Pete Davidson Threats

Kanye West has issued a public apology to Kim Kardashian following his online attacks on Pete Davidson. Picture: Getty/@kimkardashian/Instagram

Kanye West has apologised to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian after she begged him to stop targeting Pete Davidson.

Kanye West has publicly apologised to Kim Kardashian after going on a string of rants this past week, taking aim at her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The ‘Donda’ rapper has shared a series of posts attacking the Saturday Night Live comedian and it was just a matter of days before Kim got in touch and begged him to stop as he was ‘creating a dangerous and scary environment’.

Ye has now removed all of his previous posts about Pete and shared a post apologising to his estranged wife for ‘harassing’ her.

Kanye West has issued a public apology to Kim Kardashian. Picture: @kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye apologised to Kim Kardashian in a viral post. Picture: Getty

He took to Instagram to share a snap of him on stage, firstly apologising for ‘shouting’ in his posts, which have been in all capital letters: “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them.”

Kanye continued: “I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders.

“Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim."

Kanye West said he takes accountability for 'harassing Kim Kardashian'. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian begged Kanye West to stop targeting Pete Davidson. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time," Kanye added, "I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

This comes after Kanye leaked private messages from Kim, as well as DMs from Pete, following days of him sharing memes and sparking a feud.

Kim and Pete are yet to publicly address the recent posts from Kanye.

