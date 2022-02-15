Kim Kardashian Begs Kanye To Stop Targeting Pete Davidson In Leaked Messages

15 February 2022, 10:59

Kanye West takes aim at Pete Davidson online
Kanye West takes aim at Pete Davidson online. Picture: Alamy
Kanye West revealed private messages between himself and Kim Kardashian as she pleaded for him to stop the online posts regarding her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kanye West has leaked his private messages with Kim Kardashian as she defended boyfriend Pete Davidson against the rapper's online attacks.

Ye has taken aim at the Saturday Night Live star multiple times over the past week as his social media frenzy continues, with the 44-year-old sharing and quickly deleting many erratic posts.

Kanye West Shares Valentine's Tribute To Kim Kardashian Amid Pete Davidson Rant

In the texts shared to Instagram by Kanye, Kim pleads with her estranged husband to stop "creating a dangerous and scary environment".

The new leaked messages come just one day after the 'Donda' musician also shared a conversation between himself and Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Picture: Alamy

Kanye posted to Instagram yet again on February 15 before swiftly deleting, sharing a screenshot of Kim's message: "U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault."

The SKIMS founder professed her worry over everyone's safety amid the media storm that her former partner's posts have been causing.

He captioned the photo: "Upon my wife's request please nobody do anything physical to Skete.

"I'm going to handle the situation myself," the star threatened.

Kanye West threatened Pete Davidson on Instagram
Kanye West threatened Pete Davidson on Instagram. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram
Kanye leaked his messages with Kim
Kanye leaked his messages with Kim. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram
Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson. Picture: Alamy

The rapper has mentioned Pete in a slew of posts in recent days, referring to the actor as 'Skete' and stating "no you will never meet my children".

He also posted an old photo group photo and crossed Pete’s face out.

Kanye's series of dramatic posts led many to believe that his social media accounts had been hacked, however, he debunked those rumours as he posted a picture of himself holding a sign that read: "My account is not hacked. 2 13 22."

Kanye West said that Pete Davidson 'will never meet my children'.
Kanye West said that Pete Davidson 'will never meet my children'. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram
Kanye West has been posting passionate social media posts throughout February
Kanye West has been posting passionate social media posts throughout February. Picture: Getty

The mum-of-four addressed the rapper's public statements via an Instagram story earlier this month, she wrote: “Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way”.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in January of 2021 with proceedings continuing throughout 2022.

