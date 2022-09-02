Kanye West Leaks Kim Kardashian Text Messages As He Disputes Kids And Kris Jenner In Explosive Posts

2 September 2022, 10:18

Kanye West hit out at Kim Kardashian in a series of private text messages
Kanye West hit out at Kim Kardashian in a series of private text messages. Picture: Getty/@kimkardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kanye West has returned to Instagram to share private conversations between him and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian as he hits out at his former in-laws.

Kanye West has broken his social media hiatus to share his co-parenting struggles with Kim Kardashian once again.

The ‘Donda’ rapper shared a series of explosive text messages between him and his estranged wife as he slammed Kim for apparently not letting him have a say on where their children go to school.

In a series of now-deleted posts, Ye wrote: “It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school.

‘I’m not the crazy one here. It’s up. I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes.”

Kanye West hit out at Kim Kardashian for not letting him have a say in where their kids attend school
Kanye West hit out at Kim Kardashian for not letting him have a say in where their kids attend school. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian asked Kanye West to 'stop' in leaked messages
Kim Kardashian asked Kanye West to 'stop' in leaked messages. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram

The Yeezy owner then shared a screenshot from his DMs with Kim, where she asked him: “Can u please stop,” to which he responded: “No. We need to talk in person.

“You don’t have say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say. Cause you half white? [sic].”

Kanye later took a swipe at both Kim’s recent ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson as well as her momager Kris Jenner, as he wrote on Instagram: “Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit,” referring to the alleged tattoo Pete got inked which had the initials of Kim and Kanye’s kids; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Another leaked message showed Kim pleading with Kanye to stop involving her mother, after he mentioned Kris in a series of bizarre posts about which school his children attend, as he expressed his fears that his daughters would follow a similar career path to their mum.

Kanye West also took aim at Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson
Kanye West also took aim at Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. Picture: Getty
Kanye West expressed he was unhappy with where his and Kim Kardashian's kids go to school
Kanye West expressed he was unhappy with where his and Kim Kardashian's kids go to school. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian asked Kanye West to not involve mum Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian asked Kanye West to not involve mum Kris Jenner. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram

He also insisted he wanted his kids to attend the new Donda Academy he has set up himself, rather than the private California school they currently attend.

“Tell him to please stop mentioning my name,” Kim wrote on behalf of her mum, “I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

Kanye responded: “Y'all don't have so so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I'm here."

Kim is yet to publicly address the matter.

