Pete Davidson ‘In Trauma Therapy’ Over Kanye West Harassment Amid Kim Kardashian Split

Pete Davidson has allegedly sought out help following Kanye West's threats. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Pete Davidson has allegedly decided to ‘seek out help’ after Kanye West made a series of threatening posts about him on social media.

Pete Davidson is said to be ‘seeking help’ for the online harassment he has received at the hands of Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.

Pete, who split from Kim earlier this week after nine months together, has reportedly ‘been in trauma therapy in large part’ since April, following Kanye’s threatening posts towards him on social media.

Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Split?

An insider told PEOPLE: “The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help.”

They went on to say that Pete ‘has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship’.

Pete Davidson is said to be 'in trauma therapy' following Kanye's threats. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kanye West has shared a series of threatening posts to Pete Davidson. Picture: Getty

"Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career," the insider added.

The Saturday Night Live comedian and his billionaire mogul girlfriend called it quits earlier this week due to their busy schedules amid their long-distance relationship.

After news broke of their split, Kanye reacted by sharing an Instagram post of an image of an altered New York Times newspaper with a headline that read: “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28."

The post has since been deleted, with a source telling PEOPLE that both Pete and Kim’s respective teams reached out to Instagram to have the post taken down.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split earlier this week. Picture: Getty

Kanye West reacts to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup in new Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/NnVHALyxmn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 8, 2022

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were together for nine months. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“Kim does not tolerate this type of behaviour from Kanye," the source went on to say.

This isn’t the first time Ye has shared threatening posts towards Pete online, with the Yeezy star having previously posted an array of concerning threats towards the actor.

The ‘Donda’ rapper even shared threatening lyrics about Pete in his song ‘Eazy’, which was accompanied by some disturbing visuals to go with it in a heavily-criticised animated music video.

Kim and Pete first began dating in October last year, just eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital