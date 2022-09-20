Kim Kardashian Praises Don’t Worry Darling’s Harry Styles And Florence Pugh In Glowing Review

20 September 2022, 17:07 | Updated: 20 September 2022, 17:09

Kim Kardashian gave a review on Don't Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh
Kim Kardashian gave a review on Don't Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. Picture: Getty/Warner Bros
Kim Kardashian has been singing the praises of the cast of Don’t Worry, Darling after she watched the movie starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Just days before the release of Don’t Worry, Darling, Kim Kardashian hopped online to share her opinion of the thriller movie starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and many more.

Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film is about a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community, as she begins to worry that her husband’s glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets.

The film has received a mixed response since its first screening at the Venice Film Festival, however, Kim was eager to let fans know what she thought of the sci-fi thriller.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the SKIMS founder praised the two lead roles for their performance in the movie as well as the overall plot.

Kim Kardashian shared her review of Don't Worry, Darling
Kim Kardashian shared her review of Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Alamy

Kim told her 330million Instagram followers: “I watched Don’t Worry Darling this weekend. I REALLY liked it! It’s really good.”

Going on to give a glowing review to Harry, who formerly dated her younger sister Kendall Jenner, as well as Florence, Kim added: “Harry was so good and I am now obsessed with @florencepugh, she’s beyond an amazing actress and she’s so pretty too.”

This comes after a rumoured feud between co-stars Florence and Olivia has been circulating online following the tensions at Venice Film Festival.

Kim Kardashian gushed over Harry Styles and Florence Pugh
Kim Kardashian gushed over Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
The cast of Don't Worry, Darling at the Venice Film Festival
The cast of Don't Worry, Darling at the Venice Film Festival. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in Don't Worry, Darling
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Warner Bros

Florence has since seemingly rubbished rumours after giving a shoutout to the team for making the movie happen.

Meanwhile, Olivia addressed the alleged tensions in a Q&A during Venice Film Festival, shutting down any speculation of a feud.

Don’t Worry, Darling is coming to theatres on September 23.

