How Much Did Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Cost?

Kourtney and Travis splashed the cash on their latest wedding... Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram/Getty

How much did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spend on their romantic Italian wedding ceremony?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially tied the knot on May 21 in a lavish Italian ceremony, an event that followed their two previous weddings!

The newlyweds pulled out all the stops as they celebrated their latest nuptials, leading fans to question exactly how much was spent on their fairytale day...

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, said 'I Do' in front of friends, family and a slew of celebrities in the historic castle, Castello Brown, in the Italian fishing village of Portofino – talk about romantic!

The extravagant affair saw multiple designer outfit changes, a to-die-for reception menu and a star-studded guest list.

Kourtney and Travis spared no expense for their third wedding. Picture: Getty

Kravis sure knows how to celebrate their love – but how much did the wedding set the couple back?

The Kardashian and Blink 182 drummer's destination wedding holds a hefty price tag due to the travel, catering, decor, entertainment and not to mention those luxurious outfits.

E! News estimates that the event altogether could have racked up a whopping $3.5 million (£2.8 million)!

The couple didn't hold back when it came to designing their perfect day, with their wedding cake alone being priced around the $5,000 mark. The aforementioned publication has evaluated the catering to have set them back another $14,000.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker held three weddings in total to celebrate their marriage. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney and Travis splashed out on coastal activities for their Italian wedding. Picture: Getty

The guests were treated to a series of extravagant courses after the ceremony. Picture: @simonhuck/Instagram

They hired some undeniably memorable entertainment for their reception, enlisting the musical talents of none other than the opera singing legend, Andrea Bocelli.

Bocelli delivered a private performance, even singing whilst the bride and groom took their first dance. Booking the iconic tenor is reported to cost upward of $500,000 – so he's not cheap!

All of this in combination with the expenses for accommodation in the idyllic Italian coastal town, the private jets for the Kardashians and their celebrity friends, the venue and activities makes the multi-million price point make sense!

However, not every purchase was quite as bank-breaking, Kourtney's second wedding dress was a surprisingly more humble purchase (at least for the Kardashian klan), as it was nearly $500,000 less than sister Kim's gown from her 2014 marriage to Kanye West.

Kourtney’s Dolce & Gabbana dress for the Santa Barabar wedding was a corset-style mini costing $1,825 (£1,500).

