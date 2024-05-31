Are Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods Still Friends And Why Did They Fight?

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods fell out in 2019 after Jordyn kissed Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were such close friends they even lived together at one point, but what happened between the women, why did they fight and are they still friends?

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were best friends before her scandal with Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson changed the state of their relationship, Kylie even had a lip kit named after her former BFF called “Jordy”.

Jordyn and Khloé’s baby daddy kissed at a party, a scandal which set of a series of events and naturally infuriated the entire Kardashian family, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner.

At the time, Tristan and Khloé were still in a relationship and had welcomed their first child, daughter True, the year before. His kiss with Jordyn led to Tristan and Khloé splitting, the first break up of many for the couple who at the time of writing aren’t together but now have a second child, Tatum.

Fast forward a few years and Kylie and Jordyn are on better terms, but what happened with the women, why did they fight and did Kylie ever forgive Jordyn?

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner fell out after Jordyn kissed Tristan Thompson. Picture: Getty

Are Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods still friends?

These days Kylie and Jordyn are on good terms and are back in touch after a couple of years of not talking. It seems Kylie did eventually forgive Jordyn for causing such drama within the family, but we doubt they’ll ever forget it.

Kylie gave an update on how their friendship stands in The Kardashians season five: “I saw Jordyn again in Paris," she told Khloé. “It was fun. I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. Now it's like, we talk once a month."

She added: “I think what I do love now is that the narrative about us online is also over. Like, when we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was the story for the day or two days, whatever—and now it's over. People know that we're cool and no one's talking about it anymore."

Khloé Kardashian was happy for Kylie Jenner to stay in touch with Jordyn Woods. Picture: Getty

Why did Kylie and Jordyn fight?

Kylie and Jordyn fell out after Jordyn admitted on Red Table Talk she had kissed Tristan, who is Khloe’s baby daddy, while at his house party ‘with a group of girls’.

Jordyn, who was 21 at the time, claimed she called Khloé the morning after the incident and admitted she was at the party but never mentioned the kiss as she ‘didn’t want to add fuel to the fire’.

Reflecting on the ‘messy’ situation, she said she wished she’d ‘not have gone with those girls to the after party’ and ‘not allowed [herself] to be in that position’.

She also admitted she wished she would have told Khloé ‘the truth from the beginning’.

She said: “If I’d have told the truth from the beginning. I was there, I was drunk, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Jordyn Woods is on better terms with Kylie Jenner. Picture: Getty

Did Kylie Jenner forgive Jordan Woods?

Kylie appears to have forgiven Jordyn, as they’re back in touch all these years later. In an episode of The Kardashians, Khloé made it clear to Kylie she wanted her to do what she thought was best for her peace of mind after the fallout.

She told Kylie: “I've always told you I never want you to have regrets in life. And I, for sure, never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me. And I've told you when you were saying that you miss her and whatever, I've never had an issue with you keeping your friendships with anyone. That's not my job in life."

Kylie then explained in a confessional how she knew Khloé would be ok for her to do whatever made her happy.

She explained: "I'm happy to have this conversation with Khloe because I think that people don't really understand how pure Khloe's heart is, and even right after everything happened, her energy was always the same with me.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have two kids together. Picture: Getty

"She's like, 'You need to do whatever makes you happy. There's nothing more important to me than you and your happiness.' And she's just very special and I wish more people knew how special she was."

And while Khloé admitted she’s still ‘frustrated’ with the narrative of where she stands with Jordyn, she empathises with Kylie.

She told the camera: “They're always pinning the girls against one another and there's actually no beef. I hate that you have to choose team Jordyn or team Kylie and we're not like that because we're just living. We're not thinking that hard about the situation anymore."

What year did Kylie and Jordyn fall out?

Kylie and her sisters fell out with Jordyn in February 2019 but it wasn’t until a few weeks later in March that she went on Red Table Talk, hosted by family friend Jada Pinkett Smith, to explain what had really happened with Tristan.

Jordyn and Kylie weren't spotted together again until summer 2023, when they were papped leaving a restaurant after having dinner in LA.

