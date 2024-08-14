Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Claims She Took Ozempic To Lose Pregnancy Weight

14 August 2024, 14:39

Kylie Jenner Denies Taking Ozempic To Lose Pregnancy Weight
Kylie Jenner Denies Taking Ozempic To Lose Pregnancy Weight. Picture: Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Kylie Jenner via YouTube
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Kylie Jenner says that online body-shaming really affected her after both her pregnancies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has clapped back at people body-shaming her and accusing her of taking Ozempic to lose pregnancy weight.

Fans of Kylie Jenner will already know that the makeup mogul is a mother to two children. In 2018, Kylie gave birth to her daughter Stormi and four years later she gave birth to her son Aire. Since then, Kylie has navigated being a parent in the public eye and dealt with people commenting on her weight and comparing her body to before she was pregnant.

Now, Kylie has addressed the claims that she uses Ozempic and has asked people to give pregnant women "more empathy".

Kylie Jenner cries after the Internet roasted her over unfiltered photos

Speaking to British Vogue about the ongoing online commentary about her body, Kylie said: "I was 200 pounds when I gave birth to my 9 pound babies: 8.3 and 8.9. I finally lost all the baby weight after my daughter and then got pregnant with my son two months later. And I felt in shape and it was working out, and then I got pregnant and did it all over again."

Kylie then directly called her naysayers out by adding: "I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy. I see pictures [online] and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something…"

When asked if people mistakenly though she was taking Ozempic, Kylie replied: "Yeah". She added: "I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum."

She continued: "I’m like: ‘Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?’"

Kylie Jenner when she was pregnant in 2021
Kylie Jenner when she was pregnant in 2021. Picture: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for REVOLVE

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kylie cried talking about the trolling experiences, saying: "It's like a miracle that I still have confidence that I can still look in the mirror and feel pretty. I hear nasty things about myself all the time. After 10 plus years, it just gets exhausting."

It should go without saying that someone else's weight or appearance is none of your business. Leave women alone!

