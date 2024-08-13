Connor Franta Appears To Confirm He Dated Troye Sivan Following Fan Theories

13 August 2024, 16:15

Connor Franta Appears To Confirm He Dated Troye Sivan Following Fan Theories
Connor Franta Appears To Confirm He Dated Troye Sivan Following Fan Theories. Picture: Obsessed With Brooke via YouTube, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

For years, fans have speculated that Connor Franta and Troye Sivan were more than just friends.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tronner shippers assemble! It appears that Connor Franta has just confirmed that he and Troye Sivan were in a relationship.

Ever since Troye Sivan and Connor Franta first rose to fame as YouTubers, fans have speculated that the duo were more than just friends. In fact, there are theories that a lot of Troye's debut album 'Blue Neighbourhood' was inspired by Connor. People also think that Troye's 'The Good Side' references the same breakup that Connor discusses in his memoir Note to Self.

However, in spite of the rumours, neither Troye nor Connor have ever revealed if they dated each other. Until, now that is.

Troye Sivan Paints A Self-Portrait While Answering Deep And Chaotic Questions

Appearing on the web series Obsessed with Brooke Averick, Connor was asked about the fact that he and Troye were huge fans of Chappell Roan long before she became famous. Recently, fans discovered that Troye and Connor tweeted about Chappell's music and YouTube covers back when she went by Kayleigh Rose. They even met Chappell in person.

After discovering Chappell's original song 'Die Young' in 2014, Troye tweeted: "LETS BLOW KAYLEIGH UP BC I HAVENT HEARD A VOICE LIKE THIS SINCE ADELE, NO EXAGGERATION".

Connor then replied: "YESSSSS GIVE THAT VOCALLY BLESSED GODESS HER WELL DESERVED PROMO".

Speaking about his connection to Chappell, Connor told Brooke: "My lore with her is that her first ever YouTube video that she uploaded, I found it on YouTube with my boyfriend at the time. We found the song, it had like no plays, but her voice was unbelievable, so we started tweeting about it, like: 'This girl is incredible!' We were like: 'She’s the next Adele!'"

Fans immediately hopped on the word "boyfriend" and the fact that Troye tweeted about Chappell with Connor. He even compared to her Adele.

As a result, people are taking Connor's comments as proof that he and Troye dated and the internet is losing it.

One fan tweeted: "obsessed with connor franta confirming tronnor SOLELY so he can take credit for discovering chappell roan. tens of people around the world can now rest easy."

Another wrote: "troye sivan really wrote 'the good side' about connor franta and i always knew but now we KNOW and it just broke my heart all over again."

As it stands, Troye and Connor are yet to comment any further on the matter. We'll update you if and when they do.

