What Does IFB Mean On TikTok? The 'Teamwork' Trend Explained

18 July 2024, 14:59

What does IFB mean on TikTok? The 'Teamwork' trend explained
What does IFB mean on TikTok? The 'Teamwork' trend explained. Picture: Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

TikTok's 'teamwork' trend aims to help smaller creators grow their following. Here's what it means, and what IFB stands for.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Another day, another TikTok trend where no one quite understands what the hell is going on.

Over the past few years, countless abbreviations have gone viral on the platform. While some are pretty straight forward (everyone knows what IJBOL means now, right?), others pop up out of nowhere leaving users puzzled over what it actually means or even stands for (LMR, STTM, PMTTWAMOWM...?!)

The latest to emerge is 'IFB'. 'IFB' actually part of the viral 'teamwork' trend that is currently sweeping its away across smaller TikTok accounts on the platform right now. But what does it all mean? Why are people doing it? Here's your explained.

What does 'IFB' and 'Teamwork' mean on TikTok?

The A to Z of brain rot TikTok slang

What is the Teamwork trend on TikTok and what does it mean?

'Teamwork' is a trend on TikTok that encourages users to follow each other and grow each other's following on the platform.

Small creators on the platform are either joining comment chains, or creating new videos where they mention 'teamwork', so others will follow them back to help grow their following, views, and engagement rates.

A lot of users are aiming for over 10,000 followers because that's how many you need to be eligible to join the TikTok Creator Fund. To join, users must have 10k followers, regularly post original content and have at least 100,000 views on their videos within the last 30 days. (Users must also have a pro account to join the fund.)

If you happen to stumble across a 'teamwork' video, a 'teamwork' hashtag, or a comment section that is full of 'teamwork' comments, that's why.

IFB meaning explained: What does 'I Follow Back' mean?

'IFB' stands for I Follow Back. It's pretty self explanatory – users will comment 'IFB' to signify that they will follow you back if you follow them.

'IFB' goes hand-in-hand with the 'Teamwork' trend, and aims to help small creators grow their follower count on TikTok.

Does the TikTok 'Teamwork' trend work?

While users have seen huge increases in their follower counts and video views by simply commenting 'teamwork', others have warned that a lot more work is required to maintain the engagement needed to make money from the Creator Fund.

After hitting 10k followers, users will still need to produce regular, high quality, original content that maintains a high view count.

So, if you've got some truly iconic niche content on TikTok that you feel deserves some more attention, maybe the 'Teamwork' trend is the route for you...

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'CRASH' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes: How To Get Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets

How To Get Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes For Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets

Sabrina Carpenter Short N' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

A;; your questions about Maya Jama answered

Maya Jama's Age, Net Worth, Dating History & Everything You Need To Know

Maya Jama speaks out after Stormzy breakup announcement

Maya Jama Calls Out 'Cheeky' Paparazzi Abroad Amid Break Up From Stormzy

Are Jess and Hugo together outside of Love Island?

Are Love Island's Jess And Hugo Still Together?

Love Island

Two Love Island couples reunited for Ronnie Vint's birthday

Love Island's Wil, Uma, Harriett And Ronnie Name Themselves 'Winners' At Cute Reunion

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits