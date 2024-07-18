What Does IFB Mean On TikTok? The 'Teamwork' Trend Explained

What does IFB mean on TikTok? The 'Teamwork' trend explained. Picture: Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

By Katie Louise Smith

TikTok's 'teamwork' trend aims to help smaller creators grow their following. Here's what it means, and what IFB stands for.

Another day, another TikTok trend where no one quite understands what the hell is going on.

Over the past few years, countless abbreviations have gone viral on the platform. While some are pretty straight forward (everyone knows what IJBOL means now, right?), others pop up out of nowhere leaving users puzzled over what it actually means or even stands for (LMR, STTM, PMTTWAMOWM...?!)

The latest to emerge is 'IFB'. 'IFB' actually part of the viral 'teamwork' trend that is currently sweeping its away across smaller TikTok accounts on the platform right now. But what does it all mean? Why are people doing it? Here's your explained.

What does 'IFB' and 'Teamwork' mean on TikTok?

What is the Teamwork trend on TikTok and what does it mean?

'Teamwork' is a trend on TikTok that encourages users to follow each other and grow each other's following on the platform.

Small creators on the platform are either joining comment chains, or creating new videos where they mention 'teamwork', so others will follow them back to help grow their following, views, and engagement rates.

A lot of users are aiming for over 10,000 followers because that's how many you need to be eligible to join the TikTok Creator Fund. To join, users must have 10k followers, regularly post original content and have at least 100,000 views on their videos within the last 30 days. (Users must also have a pro account to join the fund.)

If you happen to stumble across a 'teamwork' video, a 'teamwork' hashtag, or a comment section that is full of 'teamwork' comments, that's why.

IFB meaning explained: What does 'I Follow Back' mean?

'IFB' stands for I Follow Back. It's pretty self explanatory – users will comment 'IFB' to signify that they will follow you back if you follow them.

'IFB' goes hand-in-hand with the 'Teamwork' trend, and aims to help small creators grow their follower count on TikTok.

Does the TikTok 'Teamwork' trend work?

While users have seen huge increases in their follower counts and video views by simply commenting 'teamwork', others have warned that a lot more work is required to maintain the engagement needed to make money from the Creator Fund.

After hitting 10k followers, users will still need to produce regular, high quality, original content that maintains a high view count.

So, if you've got some truly iconic niche content on TikTok that you feel deserves some more attention, maybe the 'Teamwork' trend is the route for you...

